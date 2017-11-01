Summit extends 320 job offers

Michael Bormann

Transition Services Manager

Directorate of Human Resources

U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — The installation hosted the 2017 Hawaii Transition Summit from Oct. 10th through 12th for service members, veterans and military spouses.

This summit featured interactive and informative panel discussions and recruiter training. It also facilitated discussions focused on improving competitive employment for attendees.

Day one of the three-day event featured the “Afterburner” career planning event that engaged attendees in understanding the importance of developing a lifetime civilian career as opposed to securing an initial job.

As part of this seminar, the 168 participants were provided with an individual career plan, complete with a personal value proposition, career objectives customized to his or her previous experience and insight into industries where military core competencies are in high demand.

Also on day one was the Military Spouse Symposium “Keeping a Career on the Move.” The 65 attendees participated in panel and Q&A discussions addressing issues related to military spouse employment. They also learned how to stand-out in a crowd with the perfect elevator pitch, how to build a top-notch resume and how to utilize LinkedIn in their employment search.

Day two of the summit featured welcome remarks by U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Commander Col. Stephen Dawson, a summit overview by retired Col. Chuck Hodges of the Hiring Our Heroes Foundation, and a keynote address by Medal of Honor Recipient Dakota Meyer.

This day’s events included industry workshops in IT, Cyber Security, Logistics and Transportation, Food and Beverage, and Personal Branding, and ended in a Networking Reception where job seekers were able to personally speak with employers, network and get inside information to prepare them for the Hiring Event on day three.

Day three kicked off with remarks by Brig. Gen. Stephen Michael and retired Brig. Gen. James Hirai. This day included panel discussions and concluded with the Hiring Event with over 600 job seekers interacting with 128 employers and service organizations.

The summit was an overwhelming success with 320 job offers extended on the spot, with an additional 303 follow up interviews scheduled and 950 resumes collected for further review.

Employer comments included these:

•“Lots of great candidates for our industry.”

•“Our member contractors will search our database for potential hires.”

•“Several good candidates today!”

Job seekers commented that the event was an “Awesome experience!” and the following:

•“This event was very useful in helping me understand my career path.”

•“I did not realize how some jobs could utilize my MOS skills into the civilian sector.”

