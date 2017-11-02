ACS hosts Halloween open house

Photos and story by

Army Community Service

Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation

U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Army Community Service (ACS) held its 2017 Halloween Spooktacular Open House on Oct. 25, here.

The Dr. Seuss-themed Spooktacular featured amazing participation from the military community, with approximately 638 children and parents attending the event.

Highlights included taking pictures with McGruff, while the Military Police discussed safety tips for the holidays; listening to a story with the Cat in the Hat; and going on an adventure tour through the ACS facility.

Keiki guides

The children were guided by the Grinch, Thing One, Thing Two and other Dr. Seuss characters during the trick or treat event. There were a lot of other fun and exciting activities that included making a Trufella Tree, pinning a moustache on a Lorax and interacting with a live dinosaur.

The trick or treat tour provided education and prevention information on all ACS programs, to include New Parent Support, Financial Readiness, Family Advocacy, Army Emergency Relief, Victim Advocacy, and Military and Family Life Counselors. Other ACS programs represented at the event included Employment Readiness, Information Referral and Relocation, Soldier and Family Assistance Center, Survivor Outreach Services, and Mobilization Deployment and Stability Support Operations.

The Exceptional Family Member Program got the jump on the open house an hour prior to the main event. EFMs and their families enjoyed their sensory sensitive environment.

ACS on parade

Parents received useful information while children enjoyed various activities. ACS staff members and attendees got creative in their favorite Halloween costumes for the event and shared lasting memories by taking selfies in the Halloween photo booth.

ACS’s goal is to provide various resources and activities to the community through a variety of events and classes to promote the overall well-being of Soldiers and their families.

The ACS Halloween Spooktacular Open House highlighted available resources in a fun environment.

Category: Community