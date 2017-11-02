Commissaries celebrate military with special November events

Sallie Cauthers

Defense Commissary Agency

FORT LEE, Virginia — Commissaries worldwide in November will be saluting the military community with special events and promotions including high-value coupon booklets for free frozen turkeys.

“We’re recognizing our military and their families, and all veterans who have served and sacrificed for our nation,” said Tracie Russ, the Defense Commissary Agency’s sales director. “We’re showing our great appreciation through military veterans’ commemoration ceremonies, Veterans Day holiday weekend sales and our seasonal promotions throughout the month of November.”

Free turkey

One of the month’s biggest promotions is the annual free turkey event worldwide included in high-value coupon booklets. The free turkey promotion coincides with special discounted fresh turkeys available in all stores.

Throughout November, commissary industry partners – vendors, suppliers and brokers – are collaborating with stores to offer discounts beyond everyday savings. Overseas stores may have substitute events for certain promotional programs. Customers are asked to check their local commissary for details on dates and times for the following promotions:

“Get Your Turkey Free” Coupon Booklet. This worldwide promotion revolves around a 24-page recipe booklet with coupons valued at more than $40. The coupons offer greater savings on purchases of holiday meal essentials and users can qualify for a free turkey.

Vendors include Kraft Foods, Kellogg’s, Campbell’s, Pepperidge Farms, Frito Lay, Chinet, General Mills, Hefty/Reynolds Wrap, Nabisco, Del Monte, French’s, Entenmann’s, Nexium, Kimberly-Clark, Persil, Crisco, Viva, Huggies, Mueller’s and more. Look for these recipe/coupon booklets in your commissary beginning Nov. 1, with coupons good through Dec. 31.

“Salute the Military and Veterans Day Specials.” More than 300,000 Acosta Military coupon flyers will be distributed in commissaries worldwide. Check them out to find promotion information along with high value coupons.

Celebrate the Holidays with General Mills. Time to cook and bake! This holiday promotion features high value in-store coupons throughout the month of November.

with General Mills. Time to cook and bake! This holiday promotion features high value in-store coupons throughout the month of November. J.M. Smucker’s holiday displays. From Nov. 5-18, the J.M. Smucker Company generates over $1.2 million in donations to military installation charities during the holiday season. Check out mass displays in all commissaries that promote Pillsbury, Folgers, RW Knudsen, Jif and Martha White products.

Patrons are reminded to check out the online sales flyer at www.commissaries.com or get a copy at the local store entrance.

