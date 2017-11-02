News Briefs

November

3 / Friday

Blended Retirement — Starting Jan. 1, 2018, active duty service members with fewer than 12 years of service as of Dec. 31, 2017, and Reserve component service members with less than 4,320 points will have until Dec. 31, 2018, to decide to remain in the current system or opt into the Blended Retirement System.

Mandatory training is available via Joint Knowledge Online at http://jko.jten.mil/courses/BRS/.html and Military OneSource at www.militaryonesource.mil to assist eligible Soldiers with the decision to either opt-in or continue with a legacy retirement system.

It is mandatory for all Soldiers to complete training no later than Dec. 31, 2017. The training includes videos, glossaries and example scenarios that explain the new retirement benefits and provide comparisons of the current and new systems.

7 / Tuesday

Special Operations Recruiting — Attend briefings about Special Forces, Psy Ops and Civil Affairs on any date from Nov. 7-9, at 9:30-11 a.m. or 2:30-4 p.m., at Yano Hall Library, 2nd Floor, Room #221, Schofield Barracks. Visit goarmysof.com.

Facebook Town Hall — U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii Commander Col. Stephen Dawson and members of the USAG-HI leadership invite the community to share issues, concerns and offer at-a-boys online, 6-7:30 p.m., for this live town hall format event. Visit https://www.facebook.com/usaghawaii/ and become a voice in your community.

11 / Saturday

Veterans Day — The American Veterans Center’s annual holiday television special, “American Valor: A Salute to Our Heroes,” will return to television. The show pays tribute to service men and women from World War II to the present day. Noted celebrities will lend their voices to tell the stories of service and valor. The program provides Americans at home the opportunity to meet the ordinary citizens who, through willing sacrifice in trying times, became heroes and legends. For more details, visit AVCHonors.com or review your local TV listings.

15 / Wednesday

Holiday Card Lanes — The Annual Holiday Card Lane will be observed from Nov. 17-Jan. 5, 2018. Holiday Cards will be displayed in two locations. The Card Sponsor will be assigned a designated spot by the event point of contact. The designated location for Schofield Barracks is in the grass median across from the Post Office on Foote Avenue. The designated location for Fort Shafter is in the triangle median on Funston Road across the street from the Fort Shafter Library.

All units, staff offices, agencies and organizations are invited to participate. The deadline to register is Nov. 15. Contact POC is Aubrey Kiemnec, Special Events coordinator, at 655-0110.

18 / Saturday

Journey to Normal — Current and former women service members and caregivers are invited to breakfast and a movie on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Oahu Veteran Center at 1298 Kukila St., Honolulu. The movie will highlight women of war coming home. RSVP to beyondbootshawaii@gmail.com. Call 433-0477.

Category: Calendar