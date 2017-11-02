Traffic & Outages

(Note: Times and locations of outages are a best guess. Field conditions may extend the locations and time needed.)

November

3 / Friday

Tripler Army Medical Center — A complete road closure will occur at the unnamed road beside Krukowski Road near Bldg. 161 for utility and road work. Expect delays when travelling along this route through Nov. 19th from 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Signaling personnel will be directing cars.

From Nov. 27-Dec. 18, the road will be closed and barricaded. Use the Krukowski Road portion of the main Tripler loop during this time. Trucks carrying large loads and heavy equipment may be accessing the Jarred White/Krukowski loop throughout the specified morning.

This closure will only affect the roadway and area in front of the substation. Parking for Bldgs. 141, 145, 147, 153, etc., will remain open as usual.

6 / Monday

Warhawk Road — Wheeler’s Warhawk Field Road will be closed for widening and pavement repairs, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Nov. 6-28. There will be single lane contra flow traffic and traffic detours to allow local traffic. The project schedule is subject to change pending weather delays.

McCornack Road — There will be a parallel parking stall closure along McCornack Road near Bldgs. 660, 678 and 676 during crane erection of the new clinic parking structure. Parking will be restricted from Nov. 6-April 20, 2018. Flaggers will stop traffic intermittently along McCornack during construction activities. The contractor will have appropriate signs.

13 / Monday

Fort DeRussy — A partial road closure will occur along Kalia Road near the intersection with Maluhia Road to drill subsurface exploration borings. The right turn lanes approaching the intersection with Maluhia will be closed from 7 a.m.-4 p.m., Nov. 13-15. Access to the Hale Koa Hotel and Maluhia Road will be provided during all hours of the operation, and the contractor will have appropriate signs and barriers for closing each side of the roadway. Night work will be performed between 10 p.m.-5 a.m.

A road closure will also occur on Kalia Road between the intersections with Paoa Place and Saratoga Road for ground penetration testing. All lanes along this section of Kalia will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., Nov. 13-15. Access to and from the Hale Koa Hotel and Maluhia Road will be provided for local traffic only and in the case of an emergency. The contractor will have special duty officers on-site to assist with traffic and appropriate signs and barriers for closing each side of the roadway.

18 / Saturday

Electrical Outage — The following will be affected by an electrical outage on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 7-11 a.m.: AT&T, Santos Dumont and Wright Avenue buildings: 100,102,102A, 111A, 113, 114, 117, 117A, 118, 800, 825, 600, 679, 680, 817,

829, 832, 835, 840, 844. This listing may not be all inclusive and field conditions may increase the time. The outage is required to perform preventive maintenance on electrical equipment.

Ongoing

Parking Closure — The SB Dental Clinic parking lot will be closed for construction from Oct. 30 to Dec. 18. The clinic apologizes for this inconvenience. Patients should show up 15 minutes earlier for appointments. Parking can be found adjacent to the Exchange and behind the Dental Clinic.

Ganhan Road Closure — This road on Wheeler Army Airfield adjacent to Bldg. 107 will be closed at the Wright Avenue entrance throughout construction, through Dec. 18.

Trimble Road — A 24-hour closure will continue on Trimble between Carpenter to Beaver and Hewitt to Cadet Sheridan for pavement repairs through Dec. 29. Also, 24-hour single lane closures and traffic detours will occur on Hewitt, McCornack, Carpenter, Kaena and Cadet Sheridan. Note, this schedule is subject to change pending weather delays. The contractor will have appropriate safety signs and barriers when they close the roadway.

