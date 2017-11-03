Pacific Regional Trials 2017 begin Monday

Leanne Thomas

Tripler Army Medical Center Public Affairs

HONOLULU — Tripler Army Medical Center’s Warrior Transition Battalion, known as the WTB, will host Pacific Regional Trials 2017, a wounded warrior sports competition, Nov. 6-11, at Schofield Barracks.

More than 80 wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans from across the Pacific region will come together to compete in eight adaptive sporting events and for a chance to progress to the 2018 Department of Defense (DOD) Warrior Games.

“This is the first time that Hawaii has hosted warrior games trials for the Pacific region,” said Lt. Col. Clyde L. Hill, WTB battalion commander. “It is an immense honor to serve as the battalion commander of the WTB, especially for such a historical event as hosting the Pacific Regional Trials.”

Hawaii is hosting the trials because of its geographic location. Athletes from throughout the Pacific would have to travel to the U.S. mainland to compete, and if they win or place high enough will have to make a second trip to the actual Warrior Games.

Having the trials in Hawaii will boost competition and provide an opportunity to bring together all the region’s competitors.

“My hope is that the Pacific Regional Trials Warrior Games will provide the opportunity to bring together post 9-11 wounded warriors and veterans from across the Pacific region. The adaptive sports competitions will honor and showcase the power and resiliency of our wounded warriors and their families,” said Hill.

With support from many of the major subordinate commands throughout U.S. Army Hawaii, the WTB has coordinated for 150 military support personnel and 50 civilian volunteers to assist with conducting the weeklong event.

“I am also so appreciative of the level of support we’ve received from volunteers and supporting U.S. Army Hawaii units to conduct the Pacific Regional Trials,” added Hill.

“Throughout the week of the competition, wounded warrior athletes will train and compete in archery, cycling, track, field, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming and wheelchair basketball,” said Maj. Michael J. Stevens, operations officer at the WTB.

Participants include athletes with upper-body, lower-body, and spinal cord injuries; amputations; serious illnesses; traumatic brain injuries; visual impairment and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Wheelchair basketball and sitting volleyball are not competition events in the Pacific Regional Trials; they are team building scrimmages in which athletes, staff, cadre and supporting units are invited to participate.

“These games (sitting volleyball and wheelchair basketball) will be used for assessment to give the coaches a chance to access the athlete’s ability and overall attitude,” said Stevens.

“Following the trials, the coaches, cadre and staff will evaluate the results, and the top athletes will be selected from across the regions to progress to Army Trials 2018, the pre-qualifying event for the Department of Defense (DOD) Warrior Games 2018,” Stevens added.

“We have put much effort into making this a fun event that showcases not just the power and resiliency of our wounded warriors, but also gives our visiting athletes a taste of our ‘ohana’ and the aloha spirit. That Hawaiian hospitality will be on display during the Pacific Regional Trials,” said Hill.

Schedule of Events

Join us to honor our wounded warrior athletes and show your support at the following events.

Monday, Nov. 6

Opening Ceremony

8 a.m.–9 a.m. at Weyand Field, Schofield Barracks

The opening ceremony will be available to watch live online via Facebook at www.facebook.com/TriplerArmyMedicalCenter.

Swimming

9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at Richardson Pool, Schofield Barracks

The swimming competition will have athletes competing in the 50M freestyle, 50M breaststroke, 50M backstroke, 100M freestyle and 4×200 team relay.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

Track & Field

8 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Stoneman Field, Schofield Barracks

Track events include the 100M, 200M, 400M, 800M, 1500M, the 4×100 track relay.

Athletes will compete against others in categories by gender and disability, i.e., upper body impairments, lower body impairments, visually impaired and racing wheelchairs.

Field events include the sitting or standing shotput and discus throwing.

Athletes will compete against others in categories by gender and disability, i.e., upper body impairments, lower body impairments, visually impaired and racing wheelchairs.

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Shooting

8 a.m.–4 p.m. at Martinez Gym, Schofield Barracks

The shooting competition is comprised of air pistols and air rifles on a 10M range.

Athletes will compete in standing and prone positions and may use assistive equipment as necessary.

Wheelchair Basketball Team Competition

1 p.m.-4 p.m. at Martinez Gym, Schofield Barracks

Wheelchair basketball is a form of basketball for disabled athletes in wheelchairs, with adjusted rules.

Thursday, Nov. 9

Archery

8 a.m.–4 p.m. at Martinez Gym, Schofield Barracks

Athletes will compete against others utilizing a compound or recurve bow.

Sitting Volleyball Competition

1 p.m.–4 p.m. at Martinez Gym, Schofield Barracks

Sitting volleyball is a form of volleyball for disabled athletes on a smaller court, with adjusted rules.

Friday, Nov. 10

Cycling

8 a.m.–2 p.m. at Ford Island, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH)

Athletes will compete against others utilizing an upright cycle, hand cycle, recumbent cycle or tandem cycle (for visually impaired).

Closing Ceremony

3-5 p.m. at Knob Hill, Ford Island, JBPHH

For more details about Pacific Regional Trials 2017, contact the Tripler Warrior Transition Battalion at 655-3007.

More Online

Stay connected via Facebook or Twitter:

Category: Community