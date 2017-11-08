Upcoming U.S.-China DME to take place in Oregon

Maj. Lindsey Elder

8th Theater Sustainment

Command Public Affairs

FORT SHAFTER — The 8th Theater Sustainment Command will host the annual U.S. Army Pacific Disaster Management Exchange (DME) with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Southern Theater Command in Portland and Camp Rilea, Oregon, from Nov. 13-19.

This is the 13th iteration of the event, but the first time it has been hosted in Oregon.

This year’s DME will use the Multinational Coordination Center (MNCC) combined response concept to assist a separate country devastated by floods.

The U.S.-China DME consists of three phases, namely, an Expert Academic Discussion, a Table Top Exchange and a Practical Field Exchange. This long-established exchange underscores the commitment of the U.S. and the PRC to a strong military-to-military relationship to address security cooperation and humanitarian assistance/disaster relief challenges across the region.

The participants from both sides will include approximately 192 Soldiers and civilians for the event, including 96 from the People’s Liberation Army and 96 from the U.S. Army.

Participating organizations include Army Pacific, the 8th TSC, the Oregon National Guard, the United States Military Academy (USMA), the 351st Civil Affairs Command, the 13th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB), the 571st Sapper Company, the U.S Coast Guard Sector Columbia River, the Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Northwestern Division, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Portland District, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the United States Geological Survey (USGS) and the Pacific Disaster Center, an applied research center managed by the University of Hawaii.

Category: News