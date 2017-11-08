Veterans Day events listed for Oahu

The following events are taking place on Oahu to honor veterans:

Saturday, Nov. 11

9 a.m. — Adm. Harry B. Harris, commander of U.S. Pacific Command, will deliver the keynote address at this year’s Veterans Day Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, also known as Punchbowl.

This annual ceremony honors veterans, as well as active duty and reserve service members and their families. Retired U.S. Navy Capt. John Woolston, a survivor of the sinking of the USS Indianapolis by the Japanese during World War II, will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. The Marine Corps band is scheduled to perform and there will be a flyover by two F-22s.

This event, hosted by the Oahu Veterans Center and the Veterans Affairs Pacific Islands Health Care System, is free and open to the public, but it is recommended that attendees arrive early because parking is limited.

The National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific is located at 2177 Puowaina Drive. For more information visit facebook.com/oahuveteranscenter/events.

10 a.m. — The Wahiawa Lions Club 71st annual Veterans Day Parade starts at Kaala Elementary School and proceeds up California Avenue to North Cane Street. This year’s theme is “Value Our Veterans.”

Among those marching in the parade will be the Leilehua High School ROTC, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell, the Royal Hawaiian Band and the 25th Infantry Division marching band.

After the parade, there will be a ceremony at the Wahiawa Town Center, where Brig. Gen. Keith Tamashiro, outgoing commander of the Hawaii National Guard, will offer remarks honoring veterans. A World War II-era aircraft is scheduled to fly over the ceremony at 11:30 a.m.

The parade and ceremony are free and open to the public. The Wahiawa Town Center is located at 823 California Ave.

1 p.m. — Hawaii Gov. David Ige, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell, military leaders and representatives from various veterans organizations will honor the nation’s veterans during the state’s annual ceremony at Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery in Kaneohe.

The theme of this year’s service is “Veterans: A Grateful Nation Honors You” and will highlight retired Army 1st Sgt. Domingo Los Banos and the Filipino veterans of World War II who recently received the Congressional Medal of Honor in Washington, D.C.

This event is free and open to the public. The Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery is located at 45-349 Kamehameha Hwy. There will be free shuttle service between the parking area and the site of the service.

3 p.m. — American Veterans Hawaii is hosting a Veterans Day event at the Ka Makana Alii mall’s center court. The Kapolei ROTC will present the national colors, the Mililani High School choir will perform the national anthem and “Hawaii Pono‘i,” and officials will present a wreath in honor of the nation’s veterans.

Service members, veterans and Hawaii State Rep. Will Espero will deliver keynote speeches. This event is in conjunction with a celebration of the 242nd birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps, and is free and open to the public.

Ka Makana Alii is located at 91-5431 Kapolei Pkwy. American Veterans Hawaii is a nonprofit, all-volunteers veterans service organization.

4:30 p.m. — Veterans Day ceremonies culminate at the Battleship Missouri Memorial on Ford Island. This ceremony honors those who have served our country with valor and heroism, and pays special tribute to brave women veterans of all generations.

The event is free and open to the public. Complimentary round-trip shuttle service is available from the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center beginning at 3:30 p.m.

The memorial is open daily from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. General admission, which includes choice of an optional tour, is $27 per adult and $13 per child (ages 4-12). Military, kama‘aina (local resident) and school group pricing is available.

For more details or reservations, call (toll-free) 1-877-644-4896 or visit USSMissouri.org.

TBD — The American Veterans Center’s annual holiday television special, “American Valor: A Salute to Our Heroes,” will return to television. The show pays tribute to service men and women from World War II to the present day.

Noted celebrities will lend their voices to tell the stories of service and valor. The program provides Americans at home the opportunity to meet the ordinary citizens who, through willing sacrifice in trying times, became heroes and legends.

For more details, visit AVCHonors.com or review your local TV listings.

