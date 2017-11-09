TAMC-WTB competes in Pacific Regional Trials 2017

Photo by Jim Guzior

Tripler Army Medical Center Public Affairs

Sgt. 1st Class Wilson Naboa from TAMC-WTB competes in the PRT 2017 men’s 50-yard freestyle swimming event at Richardson Pool on Schofield Barracks, Monday.

Pacific Regional Trials 2017 is a weeklong wounded warrior sports competition from Nov. 6-10, here, and showcases the resilient spirit of wounded, ill and injured Soldiers and veterans. Participants include athletes with upper-body, lower-body and spinal cord injuries; amputations; serious illnesses; traumatic brain injuries; visual impairment and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Throughout the week of competition, wounded warriors compete in archery, cycling, track, field, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming and wheelchair basketball.

The winners will move on to compete in the 2018 Warrior Games.

Category: Fitness, Wounded Warriors