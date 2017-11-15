40th CSC deploys to the Middle East

Story and photos by

Sgt. Ian Ives

25th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs

25th Infantry Division

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Over 100 Soldiers from the 40th Composite Supply Company, “Night Marchers,” 524th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 25th Sust. Brigade, deployed from here, Nov. 5, to the Middle East in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, or OIR.

The Night Marchers will be supporting a wide variety of units during their nine-month mission.

“Over the last eight months, they have tirelessly trained on their individual, collective and pre-deployment task in preparation for their upcoming mission,” said Lt. Col. David Young, commander of the 524th CSSB.

While deployed to OIR, the Night Marchers will be providing multi-class supply support activity, fuel distribution, water purification and field feeding support to units operating in their area of operation.

A ceremony was held on Nov. 2, in their battalion footprint, for the friends and families of the now deployed troops. Attending the ceremony was battalion and brigade command teams, as well as the 25th Infantry Division Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Hester and the 25th ID band.

