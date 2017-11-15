40th CSC deploys to the Middle East

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Soldiers from the 40th Composite Supply Company, 524th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 25th Sustainment Brigade, walk to a plane November 5, waiting to take them on a flight to the Middle East. The 40th CSC is deploying to Iraq for nine months in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ian Ives, 25th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs/Released)
Story and photos by
Sgt. Ian Ives
25th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs
25th Infantry Division
SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Over 100 Soldiers from the 40th Composite Supply Company, “Night Marchers,” 524th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 25th Sust. Brigade, deployed from here, Nov. 5, to the Middle East in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, or OIR.
The Night Marchers will be supporting a wide variety of units during their nine-month mission.
“Over the last eight months, they have tirelessly trained on their individual, collective and pre-deployment task in preparation for their upcoming mission,” said Lt. Col. David Young, commander of the 524th CSSB.
While deployed to OIR, the Night Marchers will be providing multi-class supply support activity, fuel distribution, water purification and field feeding support to units operating in their area of operation.
A ceremony was held on Nov. 2, in their battalion footprint, for the friends and families of the now deployed troops. Attending the ceremony was battalion and brigade command teams, as well as the 25th Infantry Division Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Hester and the 25th ID band.
SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Soldiers from the 40th Composite Supply Company, 524th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 25th Sustainment Brigade, walk up a platform onto a plane November 5, waiting to take them on a flight to the Middle East. The 40th CSC is deploying to Iraq for nine months in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ian Ives, 25th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs/Released)
SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Col. Dennis Levesque, commander of the 25th Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, gives one last motivating speech November 2, to the Soldiers of the 40th Composite Supply Company, 524th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, prior to their deployment to Iraq. The 40th CSC is deploying to Iraq for nine months in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ian Ives, 25th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs /Released)
SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Capt. Trey Lilliewood, commander of the 40th Composite Supply Company, 524th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 25th Sustainment Brigade, renders honors to the American flag November 2, during his companyÕs deployment ceremony. The 40th CSC is deploying to Iraq for nine months in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ian Ives, 25th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs/Released)
