DFACs to serve Thanksgiving meals, holiday cheer

Karen A. Iwamoto

Staff Writer

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — The 25th Infantry Division’s dining facilities, here, and on Wheeler Army Airfield will feature a special Thanksgiving menu for diners on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

The Thanksgiving meals will be served from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Regular breakfast meals will be served from 6-7 a.m., and regular dinner meals will be served from 4-5:30 p.m.

The four dining facilities serving Thanksgiving meals follow:

Bronco Café

Bldg. 357

Foote Avenue

Schofield Barracks

Sustainment Bistro

Bldg. 780

Schofield Barracks

Warrior Inn

Bldg. 2085

Aleshire Avenue

Schofield Barracks

Wings of Lightning

Bldg. 102

Wright Avenue

Wheeler Army Airfield

The cost for the meals follow:

Meal cardholders must show their meal card and ID card.

For family members of service members ranked private (E1) through specialist (E4), $6.80.

For service members, Department of Defense civilians and their family members, $9.05.

For non-DOD cardholders, guests and family members, $9.05.

Best DFAC

The Thanksgiving meals are part of the lead up to the annual Commander’s Best DFAC Competition on Thanksgiving Day. The various DFACs will compete against each other for the title and bragging rights that come with being chosen the winner.

Past competitions have included elaborate themed decorations, ice sculptures and centerpieces.

The competition builds camaraderie and celebrates culinary specialists’ skill while promoting excellence and providing Soldiers and the Army community with holiday cheer.

This year, the Sustainment Bistro is the designated dining facility for the Thanksgiving weekend (Nov. 23-26). Its hours of operation for those days are 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. for brunch and 5-6:30 p.m. for supper.

During meals, all officers and senior noncommissioned officers on duty should wear the Army Service Uniform (ASU) or Dress Blue uniform. Junior enlisted Soldiers on duty should wear the ASU or Class A uniform. Soldiers on duty after 6 p.m. should wear the Class B uniform. Soldiers not on duty may wear appropriate civilian attire.

Category: News