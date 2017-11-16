Staff Report
Army Reserve Installation Management Directorate
WASHINGTON, D.C. —The United States Department of Energy honored the Army Reserve with two Federal Energy Management Program (FEMP) awards this year.
The 9th Mission Support Command received a Program Award for its conservation efforts at
Kaoru Moto Army Reserve Center in Maui, Hawaii.
Between fiscal years 2015 and 2016, the 9th Mission Support Command reduced energy
consumption at Kaoru Moto Army Reserve Center by 36 percent. Improved lighting and climate
control systems conserved energy, and a 99 kilowatt solar array provided renewable power. The
center also reduced water consumption by 70 percent, compared to the 2007 baseline. Irrigation
controls achieved a 60 percent reduction in water use in only one year.
The 9th Mission Support Command projects at Kaoru Moto Army Reserve Center have many
benefits for the Army Reserve. Maui is located on a vulnerable, environmentally sensitive island
that relies on fuel imports. Energy conservation reduces Hawaii’s dependence on foreign oil,
increases its energy security and even reduces the state’s emissions by 176 tons of carbon
dioxide every year. The initiatives build a comfortable and efficient facility for Soldiers and their
civilian support force. And, they provide an estimated cost avoidance of nearly $105,000 every
year.
For 1st Lt. Benjamin Spiker, the FEMP award establishes the 9th MSCS as a model of sustainability for the entire Army Reserve. Spiker, the facility managerat Kaoru Moto Army Reserve Center, called the honor “prestigious” and “a huge achievement.”
“The award is a motivator to build on what we have accomplished here and to share our
knowledge, so others can follow in our footsteps,” he said. “For a single facility that is so far
from Washington [DC], recognition at [the federal level] is unbelievable and really shows that the
actions that we take toward energy conservation matter in the big picture.”
Christina Vicari, energy manager for the 9th Mission Support Command, shared Spiker’s
sentiments.
“All of the hard work and coordination involved in moving these projects forward has
succeeded,” she said. “The award proves the possibilities of creating energy efficient facilities
and saving money in the long run for American taxpayers. It reminds me that, as far as the
target may seem in the beginning, we can achieve this for other sites, project by project. For the
team as a whole, and especially for those who are new to energy, [the award] may plant a seed
as to the viability of energy projects.”
An exceptional career
Paul Wirt, Chief of Army Reserve Sustainability Programs, garnered a Career Exceptional
Performance Award.
Wirt’s career in sustainability has spanned 24 years, from Chief of Environmental Management
with the Directorate of Public Works at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to his current position with the
Army Reserve Installation Management Directorate at Fort Belvoir, Virginia.
Wirt has guided strategic and effective energy, water, solid waste and environmental quality
programs that promote a culture of resource-conscious Soldiers, civilians and families
throughout the Army Reserve. He has been instrumental in developing a Building Energy
Monitor Program; managing the Army Reserve’s Net Zero sites; implementing a comprehensive
facility evaluation process; and initiating an Enterprise Building Control System to increase
energy efficiency at sites across the enterprise.
The Army Reserve has achieved significant successes under Wirt’s tutelage. From fiscal year
2015 to 2016, the enterprise reduced its energy use intensity by 17.9 percent – the most of any
land holding command in the Department of the Army – for a cost avoidance of $6.7 million, or
the level of funding required to produce nine named Army Reserve training missions. The Army
Reserve has also reduced its potable water consumption by 51 percent since 2007.
Wirt shared his accolade with his colleagues and affirmed the lasting impacts of their efforts.
“This award is a tremendous honor and a testimony to the dedication of our sustainability team
and all of the energy and water champions across the Army Reserve,” he said. “I am fortunate
to work with an outstanding group of professionals and leaders who provide the essential
support to affect real change while drastically reducing our consumption and realizing significant
cost avoidance. By embracing a collective vision to change our organizational culture and make
our facilities across the world more energy and water secure, the Army Reserve has embraced
mission resiliency.”
The Department of Energy presented the FEMP awards in a ceremony on Nov. 2, 2017 in
Washington, D.C.
