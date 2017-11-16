Staff Report

Army Reserve Installation Management Directorate

WASHINGTON, D.C. —The United States Department of Energy honored the Army Reserve with two Federal Energy Management Program (FEMP) awards this year.

The 9th Mission Support Command received a Program Award for its conservation efforts at

Kaoru Moto Army Reserve Center in Maui, Hawaii.

Between fiscal years 2015 and 2016, the 9th Mission Support Command reduced energy

consumption at Kaoru Moto Army Reserve Center by 36 percent. Improved lighting and climate

control systems conserved energy, and a 99 kilowatt solar array provided renewable power. The

center also reduced water consumption by 70 percent, compared to the 2007 baseline. Irrigation

controls achieved a 60 percent reduction in water use in only one year.

The 9th Mission Support Command projects at Kaoru Moto Army Reserve Center have many

benefits for the Army Reserve. Maui is located on a vulnerable, environmentally sensitive island

that relies on fuel imports. Energy conservation reduces Hawaii’s dependence on foreign oil,

increases its energy security and even reduces the state’s emissions by 176 tons of carbon

dioxide every year. The initiatives build a comfortable and efficient facility for Soldiers and their

civilian support force. And, they provide an estimated cost avoidance of nearly $105,000 every

year.

For 1st Lt. Benjamin Spiker, the FEMP award establishes the 9th MSCS as a model of sustainability for the entire Army Reserve. Spiker, the facility managerat Kaoru Moto Army Reserve Center, called the honor “prestigious” and “a huge achievement.”

“The award is a motivator to build on what we have accomplished here and to share our

knowledge, so others can follow in our footsteps,” he said. “For a single facility that is so far

from Washington [DC], recognition at [the federal level] is unbelievable and really shows that the

actions that we take toward energy conservation matter in the big picture.”

Christina Vicari, energy manager for the 9th Mission Support Command, shared Spiker’s

sentiments.

“All of the hard work and coordination involved in moving these projects forward has

succeeded,” she said. “The award proves the possibilities of creating energy efficient facilities

and saving money in the long run for American taxpayers. It reminds me that, as far as the

target may seem in the beginning, we can achieve this for other sites, project by project. For the

team as a whole, and especially for those who are new to energy, [the award] may plant a seed

as to the viability of energy projects.”

An exceptional career

Paul Wirt, Chief of Army Reserve Sustainability Programs, garnered a Career Exceptional

Performance Award.

Wirt’s career in sustainability has spanned 24 years, from Chief of Environmental Management

with the Directorate of Public Works at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to his current position with the

Army Reserve Installation Management Directorate at Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

Wirt has guided strategic and effective energy, water, solid waste and environmental quality

programs that promote a culture of resource-conscious Soldiers, civilians and families

throughout the Army Reserve. He has been instrumental in developing a Building Energy

Monitor Program; managing the Army Reserve’s Net Zero sites; implementing a comprehensive

facility evaluation process; and initiating an Enterprise Building Control System to increase

energy efficiency at sites across the enterprise.

The Army Reserve has achieved significant successes under Wirt’s tutelage. From fiscal year

2015 to 2016, the enterprise reduced its energy use intensity by 17.9 percent – the most of any

land holding command in the Department of the Army – for a cost avoidance of $6.7 million, or

the level of funding required to produce nine named Army Reserve training missions. The Army

Reserve has also reduced its potable water consumption by 51 percent since 2007.

Wirt shared his accolade with his colleagues and affirmed the lasting impacts of their efforts.

“This award is a tremendous honor and a testimony to the dedication of our sustainability team

and all of the energy and water champions across the Army Reserve,” he said. “I am fortunate

to work with an outstanding group of professionals and leaders who provide the essential

support to affect real change while drastically reducing our consumption and realizing significant

cost avoidance. By embracing a collective vision to change our organizational culture and make

our facilities across the world more energy and water secure, the Army Reserve has embraced

mission resiliency.”

The Department of Energy presented the FEMP awards in a ceremony on Nov. 2, 2017 in

Washington, D.C.

Visit sustainableusar.com to learn more about Army Reserve energy, water, solid waste and

environmental quality initiatives.

Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/SustainableUSAR and follow us on Twitter

@SustainableUSAR.

Category: News