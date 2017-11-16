2IBCT celebrates Veterans Day on Waianae Coast

Maj. Karen Roxberry

2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs

25th Infantry Division

WAIANAE — On Nov. 4, the communities of the Leeward Coast of Oahu gathered along Farrington Highway, here, for the 35th annual Veterans Day Parade, paying tribute to the service and sacrifice of all military veterans.

The parade was sponsored by the Waianae Military Civilian Advisory Council (WMCAC) and for over 10 years has included a marching unit and color guard from the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division.

“In 1982, the Waianae Military Civilian Advisory Council hosted the Waianae Coast Veterans Day Parade,” said retired Army Lt. Col. Don Arakaki, with 26 years of service and a member of WMCAC. “The purpose of this parade is to honor and show the appreciation of the Waianae Coast communities to our veterans (VFW, American Legion and Special Forces associations), active duty and reserve component Soldiers for their service and sacrifice to our country.”

This year, Soldiers from Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 21st Inf. Regiment had the honor of marching in the parade along with over 500 Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) cadets from 12 different high schools, the Hawaii National Guardsmen and veterans from the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

“I think Veterans Day reinforces the cultural values of selfless-service and duty, and shows respect to members of our country who live up to them,” said Capt. Andrew Shattuck, commander of C. Co., 1-21 Inf. Bn. “It’s always great to come out and meet with our community, but today is extra special because we are paying tribute to the brave men who have served in our military.”

According to Arakaki, Army retired Lt. Col Dan Madeira and Rocky Naeole, president of WMCAC, spearheaded the parade. Arakaki joined the team in 2001 when he became the senior Army instructor at Waianae High School JROTC.

“Lt. Col. Madeira and I served together in the Hawaii Army National Guard and had a bonding friendship,” said Arakaki. “Upon his passing in 2005, I committed myself to continue his mission to run the annual Veterans Day Parade, which is in its 35th year.”

Although, Soldiers from C. Co., 1-21 Inf. Bn. formed the color guard, this year, a cadet from Waianae High School JROTC carried the state flag.

“It was very exciting to see some of our brand new cadets marching with the Soldiers,” said retired Lt. Col. Edgardo Rivera, Waianae High School senior Army instructor.

For others in the community, Waianae’s Veterans Day Parade is about creating long lasting memories and experiences that will have a positive impact on the youth.

“These cadets marching in the parade picked up on an experience that they wouldn’t have had,” said WMCAC member Albert Silva. “These experiences are motivating and will stay with them forever. They are our future leaders.”

The parade took place in Nanakuli, Maili and Waianae followed by a school JROTC drill meet.

