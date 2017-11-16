DOE instructs teachers about military culture

School Liaison Office

Army Community Service

Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation

U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — The Military Culture Course, taught by military school liaison officers, here, completed classes on Nov. 2 designed to help instructors develop school programs to assist military families.

The Joint Venture Education Forum (JVEF) sponsored program has been ongoing with its primary focus to equip teachers with a working knowledge of the military lifestyle and challenges.

The free class is usually held in the fall and should benefit our educators to be familiar with the ways of military families.

Teachers from around Oahu participated in the eight-session course.

Each educator is mandated to complete a portfolio and implement a program in his or her school to assist military students. The implementation should be completed in April, 2018, and each principal needs to approve the project.

Some of the recurring highlights of this course have been the boat tour of Pearl Harbor, briefings by high-ranking officers of each military branch and a parent panel that comes to the class to share their experiences in our Hawaii schools.

All of the classes have been held at the Rainbow Marina, a nice Navy facility that is located near the Pearl Harbor Memorial.

Category: Community