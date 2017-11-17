ASYMCA honors six families, 100 years of service



Story and photo by

Kristen Wong

Contributing Writer

HONOLULU — The Armed Services YMCA of Honolulu hosted its annual Celebrating the Military Family ceremony, honoring six military families and celebrating the ASYMCA of Honolulu’s 100th anniversary in the Coral Ballroom at the Hilton Hawaiian Village, Nov. 8.

The ASYMCA of Honolulu was founded in 1917, due to a “need for organized entertainment for our military in Honolulu,” according to Laurie Moore, the executive director of the ASYMCA of Honolulu.

Today, the organization provides various programs and resources to military families, including Playmornings, Robotics Camp, Parent Participation Preschool and more.

“The Armed Services Y was honored to make a difference in their lives then, just as we strive to do for our military today,” said Moore.

Army Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Gregory, Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Jason Fudge, Navy Petty Officer 1st Class William Roy, Air Force Master Sgt. David Bickel, Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Bryan Kelly and Hawaii National Guard Spc. Shane Philpot, and their families, each received a gift basket and plaque.

“The honorees range from a seasoned service member who’s overcome extreme hardship to a dual active duty couple balancing careers and health concerns, to a young service member who’s already demonstrated selfless service and extraordinary leadership,” Moore said.

“The Gregory, Fudge, Roy, Bickel, Kelly and Philpot honorees make us really proud, and so on behalf of all of us, we say thank you for your service and congratulations.”

Gen. Robert Brown, commanding general, U.S. Army-Pacific, the keynote speaker at the ceremony, shared the types of challenges service members and their families go through, from work interrupting family time, to living in an isolated location like Hawaii, and even experiencing one’s own child deploying to a combat zone.

The general added that the pride one feels in being part of the one percent of the population who join the military, however, outweighs the challenges.

“I’m incredibly proud of the support structures we have out there for our military families, and none stand out more than the Armed Services YMCA,” Brown said. “Thanks so much to the ASYMCA, and (we’re) looking forward to another 100 years, no doubt about it.”

Category: Community