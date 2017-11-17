Schofield Exchange delivers November holiday savings

Army & Air Force

Exchange Service

News Release

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — The Schofield Exchange will be closed Thanksgiving Day, but shoppers can still save on the season’s hottest electronics, housewares and apparel from the comfort of their own homes starting at 8 p.m., Hawaii time, on Nov. 22 at ShopMyExchange.com.

Black Friday

The savings will continue starting at 8 p.m., Hawaii time, on Nov. 23 at ShopMyExchange.com, when the Exchange kicks off its online Black Friday sale. Service members and families at Schofield Barracks can shop Black Friday deals in person beginning at 6 a.m. at the Schofield Main Exchange.

“We can’t wait for the Schofield Barracks community to see these door-busting deals,” said Asia Gilchriest, Exchange store manager. “Our team is ready to help the best customers in the world save on the holiday season’s most in-demand gift items.”

Saturday sale

On Nov. 25, the Schofield Barracks Exchange will open at its usual time, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., for a special Saturday sale event, with deals also available at ShopMyExchange.com. More online and in-store savings will follow Nov. 26 through 30.

Shoppers can get a sneak peek at sale items and pricing starting Nov. 17 by logging on to ShopMyExchange.com, downloading the Exchange EXTRA app or picking up the Black Friday sale flyer at their local Exchange.

Point of Contact

For more information, call the Schofield Main Exchange at 808-622-1773.

Visit www.shopmyexchange.com or follow the Exchange on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.

