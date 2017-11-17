Special Olympics bowlers compete on Schofield

Staff Sgt. Heather A. Denby

25th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs

25th Infantry Division

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — The sounds of cheering, clapping and the occasional high five can often be heard in the bowling center, here, but those sounds were amplified Oct. 28 by the 71 Soldiers, retirees and family members who volunteered to support this year’s Leeward Oahu Special Olympics bowling tournament.

“The volunteer turnout was quite phenomenal,” said Nelson Martinez, a victim advocate for U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii and the event volunteer-coordinator. “We had folks from 8th Theater Sustainment Command, the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club, the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program, and other units from across Schofield Barracks come out to show the competitors that we love and support their grit and athleticism.”

The event took six hours, with 58 out of 4,200 Hawaiian teams taking to the lanes to strive for the title of best in their division.

Each team had a volunteer by its side to cheer for the competitors and tally final scores. The teams played three rounds per session with two sessions held overall.

Although bowling is not an Olympic sport, it is among the most popular of sports in the Special Olympics.

The Leeward District director for Special Olympics-Hawaii said participation in this year’s event was widespread and that the program was a success, in part, to the work of local volunteers.

“We are incredibly appreciative of the positive environment that was created during the event by our wonderful volunteers,” said Olga Goo, Leeward District director for Special Olympics-Hawaii. “It made our athletes feel good, our parents feel good, and it made the athletes really happy.”

Schofield Barracks is slated to host the Leeward District Special Olympics track and field event next April.

For more information, contact Special Olympics Hawaii at (808) 943-8808.

