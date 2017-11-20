USARPAC holds change of responsibility ceremony

Story and photos by

Staff Sgt. Justin Silvers

U.S. Army-Pacific Public Affairs

FORT SHAFTER — U.S. Army-Pacific held its change of responsibility ceremony, here, Nov. 17, at historic Palm Circle.

Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Jones assumed responsibility of USARPAC from Command Sgt. Maj. Bryant Lambert, who had held the position for more than three years.

Gen. Robert Brown, commanding general of USARPAC, was the host of the ceremony. During his speech, Brown spoke about Lambert’s career spanning 35 years of service, with 26 of those years in the 82nd Airborne Division.

“One of his most significant roles (during) his time in the 82nd was when he was a platoon sergeant under Battalion Commander Lt. Col. Stan McChrystal, and he learned a ton on training management, developing leaders and self-awareness,” said Brown.

“Here at USARPAC, he displayed the immediate ability to excel at the strategic level. His efforts across the Pacific region enabled our allies, partners and friends to significantly improve their armies because of their increase in the education and development of their Noncommissioned Officer Corps.”

Brown thanked Lambert for his support and his service, saying he will be missed.

“Thank you so much for your support, guidance, friendship and teamwork. It’s been an inspiration and honor to serve with you,” said Brown. “You will be missed, but I want you to know, you are always part of the ‘One Team’ ohana.

Lambert, who had served as the USARPAC command sergeant major since July 2014, said he learned quite a bit during his career.

“Over the past 35 years, I’ve learned so much and have gained a vast amount of knowledge and experience. Overall, it was a great experience, and I have no regrets,” said Lambert. “I am looking forward to the next chapter in my life.”

Brown also welcomed Jones to the USARPAC team.

“We welcome Command Sgt. Maj. Ben and Lea Jones, and his family,” said Brown. “There is no one better to fill the void left by Command Sgt. Maj. Lambert. Welcome to the ‘One Team’ ohana. We are honored to have you join our ranks.”

Jones thanked Brown for his selection, saying it is a privilege to serve with USARPAC.

“Thank you for selecting me to be the next USARPAC command sergeant major,” said Jones. “I am truly honored and humbled to be joined in the (USARPAC) ranks.

Jones comes to USARPAC after serving as the 18th Airborne Corps command sergeant major at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. This is his second tour in Hawaii. He previously served as the division command sergeant major of the 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks.

