Pacific Regional track and field athletes shine

Leanne Thomas

Tripler Army Medical Center Public Affairs

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Despite the warm temperatures, track and field contenders gave it their all on race day.

About 30 wounded-athletes received medals following the track and field events during Pacific Regional Trials 2017.

The preliminary wounded warrior sports competition took place earlier in the month marking the very first in the “Aloha State.”

Adriane Wilson, field coach and former professional athlete said, “The athletes here are getting firsthand experience with a coach to go through the events, even if they haven’t tried them before, to get a little idea to what they can train for and potentially qualify to make the U.S. team for the Warrior Games.”

“I feel very fortunate to be a coach. For many years, I was a professional athlete and focused all the training on me, and I don’t think I’ve ever felt as fulfilled as a friend, as a professional, as a coach, than I have coaching the Soldiers and these athletes,” Wilson added.

Military adaptive sports programs operate by International Paralympic standards. Track events consist of races in standing and racing chair categories at distances of 100-meters, 200-meters, 400-meters, 800-meters, 1,500-meters and a mixed classification of 4×100 meters’ relays.

Field events include seated shot put, standing shot put, seated discus and standing discus. Weights of the shot put, seated discus and standing discus vary for men and women, as well as for the seated and standing variations.

PACIFIC REGIONAL TRIALS 2017 TRACK MEDALISTS

Women’s 100-meter dash – Lower Body

Gold medalist, Spc. Kaitlyn Quinn, Fort Lewis, Wash.

Women’s 100-meter dash – Upper Body

Gold, Reservist Heather Moran, Fort Lewis

Men’s 100-meter dash – (Spinal Cord Injury) T-SCI

Gold, veteran Jarred (Jay) Vaina

Silver, Spc. Joshua Forton, Schofield Barracks

Bronze, Maj. Rolando Reyes, Schofield Barracks

Men’s 100-meter dash – Open

Gold, Capt. Stephen Levit, Fort Lewis

Silver, Spc. Peter Sky, Schofield Barracks

Men’s 100-meter dash – Upper Body/Amp

Gold, retired Capt. Stephen Bortle

Men’s 100-meter dash – Lower Body/Amp

Silver, Staff Sgt. Carl Treen, Schofield Barracks

Gold, Sgt. 1st Class Wilson Naboa, Schofield Barracks

2017 PACIFIC REGIONAL TRIALS FIELD MEDALISTS

Women’s Shot Put – Open

Gold, Spc. Ashley Wilson, Fort Lewis

Women’s Discus – Open

Gold, Spc. Ashley Wilson, Fort Lewis

Men’s Shot Put – Open

Gold, Sgt. Toby Spencer, Fort Lewis

Men’s Discus – Open

Gold, Sgt. Toby Spencer, Fort Lewis, Wash.

Women’s Shot Put – Upper

Gold, Sgt. Anna Carthan, Schofield Barracks

Silver, Reservist Heather Moran

Women’s Discus – Upper

Gold, Reservist Heather Moran

Silver, Sgt. Anna Carthan, Schofield Barracks

Men’s Shot Put – Upper

Gold, retired Capt. Steven Bortel

Bronze, veteran Jerome Fa’asu

Men’s Discus – Upper

Gold, retired Capt. Steve Bortel

Men’s Shot Put – Lower

Gold – Sgt. Samuel Daniels, Schofield Barracks

Men’s Discus – Lower

Gold, Sgt. Samuel Daniels, Schofield Barracks

Bronze, veteran Jerome Fa’asu

Women’s Seated Discus

Gold, veteran Sandy Valdez

Women’s Seated Shot Put

Gold, Sgt. Beverly Morgan, Fort Lewis

Bronze, veteran Sandy Valdez

Men’s Seated Shot Put

Gold, veteran Jarred (Jay) Vaina

Bronze, veteran Iouatana Ala

Men’s Seated Discus

Gold, veteran Jarred (Jay) Vaina

