Pacific Regional track and field athletes shine
Leanne Thomas
Tripler Army Medical Center Public Affairs
SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Despite the warm temperatures, track and field contenders gave it their all on race day.
About 30 wounded-athletes received medals following the track and field events during Pacific Regional Trials 2017.
The preliminary wounded warrior sports competition took place earlier in the month marking the very first in the “Aloha State.”
Adriane Wilson, field coach and former professional athlete said, “The athletes here are getting firsthand experience with a coach to go through the events, even if they haven’t tried them before, to get a little idea to what they can train for and potentially qualify to make the U.S. team for the Warrior Games.”
“I feel very fortunate to be a coach. For many years, I was a professional athlete and focused all the training on me, and I don’t think I’ve ever felt as fulfilled as a friend, as a professional, as a coach, than I have coaching the Soldiers and these athletes,” Wilson added.
Military adaptive sports programs operate by International Paralympic standards. Track events consist of races in standing and racing chair categories at distances of 100-meters, 200-meters, 400-meters, 800-meters, 1,500-meters and a mixed classification of 4×100 meters’ relays.
Field events include seated shot put, standing shot put, seated discus and standing discus. Weights of the shot put, seated discus and standing discus vary for men and women, as well as for the seated and standing variations.
PACIFIC REGIONAL TRIALS 2017 TRACK MEDALISTS
Women’s 100-meter dash – Lower Body
Gold medalist, Spc. Kaitlyn Quinn, Fort Lewis, Wash.
Women’s 100-meter dash – Upper Body
Gold, Reservist Heather Moran, Fort Lewis
Men’s 100-meter dash – (Spinal Cord Injury) T-SCI
Gold, veteran Jarred (Jay) Vaina
Silver, Spc. Joshua Forton, Schofield Barracks
Bronze, Maj. Rolando Reyes, Schofield Barracks
Men’s 100-meter dash – Open
Gold, Capt. Stephen Levit, Fort Lewis
Silver, Spc. Peter Sky, Schofield Barracks
Men’s 100-meter dash – Upper Body/Amp
Gold, retired Capt. Stephen Bortle
Men’s 100-meter dash – Lower Body/Amp
Silver, Staff Sgt. Carl Treen, Schofield Barracks
Gold, Sgt. 1st Class Wilson Naboa, Schofield Barracks
2017 PACIFIC REGIONAL TRIALS FIELD MEDALISTS
Women’s Shot Put – Open
Gold, Spc. Ashley Wilson, Fort Lewis
Women’s Discus – Open
Gold, Spc. Ashley Wilson, Fort Lewis
Men’s Shot Put – Open
Gold, Sgt. Toby Spencer, Fort Lewis
Men’s Discus – Open
Gold, Sgt. Toby Spencer, Fort Lewis, Wash.
Women’s Shot Put – Upper
Gold, Sgt. Anna Carthan, Schofield Barracks
Silver, Reservist Heather Moran
Women’s Discus – Upper
Gold, Reservist Heather Moran
Silver, Sgt. Anna Carthan, Schofield Barracks
Men’s Shot Put – Upper
Gold, retired Capt. Steven Bortel
Bronze, veteran Jerome Fa’asu
Men’s Discus – Upper
Gold, retired Capt. Steve Bortel
Men’s Shot Put – Lower
Gold – Sgt. Samuel Daniels, Schofield Barracks
Men’s Discus – Lower
Gold, Sgt. Samuel Daniels, Schofield Barracks
Bronze, veteran Jerome Fa’asu
Women’s Seated Discus
Gold, veteran Sandy Valdez
Women’s Seated Shot Put
Gold, Sgt. Beverly Morgan, Fort Lewis
Bronze, veteran Sandy Valdez
Men’s Seated Shot Put
Gold, veteran Jarred (Jay) Vaina
Bronze, veteran Iouatana Ala
Men’s Seated Discus
Gold, veteran Jarred (Jay) Vaina