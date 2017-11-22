Pacific Regional Trials shooting, archery and cycling competition results
SHOOTING COMPETITION 2017 MEDALISTS
Shooting became a medal sport at the 1976 Paralympic Games in Toronto. Competitors use air pistols and air rifles to fire a series of shots at a stationary, electronic target.
Shooting categories are air pistol, air rifle (standing) and air rifle (prone), all at a distance of 10 meters.
Athletes compete in different classification categories based on functional abilities, including impaired muscle power/range of movement, limb deficiency and visual impairment (VI).
VI shooters compete in a separate classification than sighted shooters
Shooting Competition Results
Prone Rifle
Gold, Staff Sgt. James Maarsingh, Fort Lewis, Wash.
Silver, Sgt. Jhunny Beltran, Schofield Barracks
Bronze, Spc. Angela Euson, Fort Lewis
Prone Rifle-SH2
Gold, reservist Heather Moran
Silver, Staff Sgt. Felix Correa, Fort Lewis
Bronze, veteran Jerome Fa’asu
Pistol
Gold, Sgt. Jhunny Beltran, Schofield Barracks
Silver, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Timothy Millard, Fort Lewis
Bronze, Spc. Brooke Conley, Schofield Barracks
PACIFIC REGIONAL TRIALS 2017 ARCHERY MEDALISTS
SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Staff Sgt. Melvin Dizon, indirect fire infantryman, 2nd Battalion, 27 Infantry, “Wolfhounds,” 25th Infantry Division, competed in the 2017 Pacific Regional Trials archery competition on Nov. 9, at Martinez Gym, here.
“I’m competing in the archery competition because I wanted a new challenge; wanted to try something different as I’ve never done this before,” said Dizon, who was injured during a deployment in Iraq. “I’m really excited about this competition.”
Archery competitions for those with physical impairments date back to 1948, becoming one of the original Paralympic sports at the Rome 1960 Paralympic Games.
Archery is composed of five categories: Individual Compound Open, Individual Compound Visually Impaired (VI), Individual Recurve Open, Team Compound and Team Recurve.
Participants shoot compound and recurve bows from a standing or seated position. Athletes compete in different classification categories based on functional abilities, including impaired muscle power/range of movement, limb deficiency and visual impairment.
VI archers compete in a separate classification than sighted archers. All VI archers wear blindfolds and shoot with a tactile sight. Men and women are combined for all archery events.
A recurve bow has a distinctive outward curve at the top. A compound bow features mechanical pulleys, telescopic sights and release aids to assist in accuracy. Depending on athlete classification, some competitors use customized release aids using their jaw, chin or teeth.
Compound Winner
Gold medalist, Staff Sgt. James Maarsingh, Fort Lewis, Wash.
Silver, Spc. Nicholas Cathcart, Fort Lewis, Wash.
Bronze,Sgt. Toby Spencer, Fort Lewis, Wash.
Recurve Winner
Gold, Spc. Katherine Morrin, Fort Lewis
Silver, Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Foiles, Fort Lewis, Wash.
Bronze, Sgt. Christian Rennie, Fort Lewis, Wash.
PACIFIC REGIONAL TRIALS 2017 CYCLING MEDALISTS
Men Hand Lower Body Injury (LBI)
Gold, Sgt. Steven Wurth, Fort Lewis, Wash.
Men Recumbent LBI
Gold, Maj. Jeremiah Ellis, Schofield Barracks
Men Recumbent Upper Body Injury (UPI)
Gold, Staff Sgt. Felix Correa, Fort Lewis
Men Upright LBI
Gold, Maj. Rolando Reyes, Schofield Barracks
Silver, Col. Patrick Brodie, Schofield Barracks
Bronze, Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy Heber, Schofield Barracks
Men Upright Open
Gold, Capt. Stephen Levit, Fort Lewis
Men Upright UPI
Gold, retired Capt. Stephen Bortle
Silver, Capt. Terecio Mendez, Schofield Barracks
Women Hand Cycle – LBI
Gold, Spc. Jalisa Davis, Schofield Barracks
Women Recumbent UPI
Gold, Reservist Heather Moran
Women Recumbent-Open
Gold, Spc. Jessica Knoerr, Fort Lewis
Women Recumbent – LBI
Gold, Maj. Barbara Coote, Schofield Barracks
Women Upright T-SCI
Gold, Spc. Kaitlyn Quinn, Fort Lewis
Women Upright Open
Gold, Spc. Ashley Wilson, Fort Lewis