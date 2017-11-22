Pacific Regional Trials shooting, archery and cycling competition results

SHOOTING COMPETITION 2017 MEDALISTS

Shooting became a medal sport at the 1976 Paralympic Games in Toronto. Competitors use air pistols and air rifles to fire a series of shots at a stationary, electronic target.

Shooting categories are air pistol, air rifle (standing) and air rifle (prone), all at a distance of 10 meters.

Athletes compete in different classification categories based on functional abilities, including impaired muscle power/range of movement, limb deficiency and visual impairment (VI).

VI shooters compete in a separate classification than sighted shooters

Shooting Competition Results

Prone Rifle

Gold, Staff Sgt. James Maarsingh, Fort Lewis, Wash.

Silver, Sgt. Jhunny Beltran, Schofield Barracks

Bronze, Spc. Angela Euson, Fort Lewis

Prone Rifle-SH2

Gold, reservist Heather Moran

Silver, Staff Sgt. Felix Correa, Fort Lewis

Bronze, veteran Jerome Fa’asu

Pistol

Gold, Sgt. Jhunny Beltran, Schofield Barracks

Silver, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Timothy Millard, Fort Lewis

Bronze, Spc. Brooke Conley, Schofield Barracks

PACIFIC REGIONAL TRIALS 2017 ARCHERY MEDALISTS



SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Staff Sgt. Melvin Dizon, indirect fire infantryman, 2nd Battalion, 27 Infantry, “Wolfhounds,” 25th Infantry Division, competed in the 2017 Pacific Regional Trials archery competition on Nov. 9, at Martinez Gym, here.

“I’m competing in the archery competition because I wanted a new challenge; wanted to try something different as I’ve never done this before,” said Dizon, who was injured during a deployment in Iraq. “I’m really excited about this competition.”

Archery competitions for those with physical impairments date back to 1948, becoming one of the original Paralympic sports at the Rome 1960 Paralympic Games.

Archery is composed of five categories: Individual Compound Open, Individual Compound Visually Impaired (VI), Individual Recurve Open, Team Compound and Team Recurve.

Participants shoot compound and recurve bows from a standing or seated position. Athletes compete in different classification categories based on functional abilities, including impaired muscle power/range of movement, limb deficiency and visual impairment.

VI archers compete in a separate classification than sighted archers. All VI archers wear blindfolds and shoot with a tactile sight. Men and women are combined for all archery events.

A recurve bow has a distinctive outward curve at the top. A compound bow features mechanical pulleys, telescopic sights and release aids to assist in accuracy. Depending on athlete classification, some competitors use customized release aids using their jaw, chin or teeth.

Compound Winner

Gold medalist, Staff Sgt. James Maarsingh, Fort Lewis, Wash.

Silver, Spc. Nicholas Cathcart, Fort Lewis, Wash.

Bronze,Sgt. Toby Spencer, Fort Lewis, Wash.

Recurve Winner

Gold, Spc. Katherine Morrin, Fort Lewis

Silver, Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Foiles, Fort Lewis, Wash.

Bronze, Sgt. Christian Rennie, Fort Lewis, Wash.

PACIFIC REGIONAL TRIALS 2017 CYCLING MEDALISTS

Men Hand Lower Body Injury (LBI)

Gold, Sgt. Steven Wurth, Fort Lewis, Wash.

Men Recumbent LBI

Gold, Maj. Jeremiah Ellis, Schofield Barracks

Men Recumbent Upper Body Injury (UPI)

Gold, Staff Sgt. Felix Correa, Fort Lewis

Men Upright LBI

Gold, Maj. Rolando Reyes, Schofield Barracks

Silver, Col. Patrick Brodie, Schofield Barracks

Bronze, Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy Heber, Schofield Barracks

Men Upright Open

Gold, Capt. Stephen Levit, Fort Lewis

Men Upright UPI

Gold, retired Capt. Stephen Bortle

Silver, Capt. Terecio Mendez, Schofield Barracks

Women Hand Cycle – LBI

Gold, Spc. Jalisa Davis, Schofield Barracks

Women Recumbent UPI

Gold, Reservist Heather Moran

Women Recumbent-Open

Gold, Spc. Jessica Knoerr, Fort Lewis

Women Recumbent – LBI

Gold, Maj. Barbara Coote, Schofield Barracks

Women Upright T-SCI

Gold, Spc. Kaitlyn Quinn, Fort Lewis

Women Upright Open

Gold, Spc. Ashley Wilson, Fort Lewis

