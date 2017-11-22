TAMC Tip: Lung Cancer Awareness Month



Erin Hernandez

Tripler Army Medical Center

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, and there is no better time to consider getting screened.

According to the American Cancer Society, more than 225,000 people are diagnosed with lung cancer every year, and it causes more deaths than breast, prostate and colon cancer combined.

Lung cancer is often not diagnosed until it has spread to other parts of the body, making it more difficult to treat. Until recently, there was no recommended screening for lung cancer, but now there is.

Screening is recommended for current or former smokers, over the age of 55, who have smoked a pack a day for 30 years, or the equivalent.

Tripler offers extensive lung cancer screening that includes a consult visit with a nurse navigator, an annual CT of the chest, if you are eligible and interested, and access to the most comprehensive pulmonary services in Hawaii.

Early detection, as a result of screening, has been proven to reduce the number of deaths in high-risk patients by up to 20 percent. Lung cancer found with routine screening is often at an earlier stage, making it easier to treat. Screening today could save your life.

If you are interested in screening or would like more information, call (808) 433-1684, visit us online at https://www.tamc.amedd.army.mil/offices/Pulmonary/ or stop by the TAMC Pulmonary Clinic to speak with a staff member.

You may also request a consult to be placed through your primary care provider.

(Erin Hernandez is a lung cancer & screening nurse navigator at TAMC’s Pulmonary Clinic.)





Category: Health