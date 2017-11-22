Wounded warriors gain more than medals from swim competitions

Leanne Thomas

Tripler Army Medical Center Public Affairs

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Pacific wounded warrior athletes competing in Hawaii’s first wounded warrior sports competition showed the world that injuries do not have to keep you from living active lifestyles.

A first for many of the wounded, ill or injured Soldiers and veterans to compete professionally in adaptive sports, 11 competitors took home medals during the 2017 Pacific Regional Trials swimming events held at Richardson Pool, here, earlier this month.

“Being able to learn something new, it requires an open mind. It requires you to be very humble when you approach the water,” explained Atiba Wade, Pacific Regional Trials head swim coach.

“Once you realize that, and you start working with the water, and you have to receive instruction well, it’s a very humbling process. You gain something from that which is a new skill. It’s very empowering.”

Wade, also head swim coach for Team Army during the Department of Defense (DOD) Warrior Games, has had the opportunity to coach all across the country and work with different swim teams.

“Everyone comes in with a different skill set, and it’s my job to make sure that I am getting the most out of every athlete that comes into the pool,” he said.

In the next coming months, top competitors from all regional trials across the Army will be selected to compete at Army Trials for a chance to represent Team Army at the Warrior Games in 2018.

“This is amazing; I love it,” said Master Sgt. Shaun Elton, wounded warrior athlete assigned to the Warrior Transition Battalion at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. “I’m grateful to be out here participating. Whether I make the event or not, it’s a great experience for me.”

The Pacific Regional Trials 2017 Paralympic-style swimming events included the 50-meter freestyle, 100-meter freestyle, 50-meter breaststroke and 100-meter breaststroke in both men’s and women’s categories.

Wounded warrior athletes compete in different classification categories based on functional abilities.

In swimming, the athletes’ classification determines the way they will start the race, either from a diving position, seated on the platform or in the water.

PACIFIC REGIONAL TRIAL 2017 SWIMMING MEDALS

Women’s 50-meter Freestyle-Open

Gold medalist, Spc. Angela Euson, Fort Lewis, Wash.

Women’s 50-meter Freestyle-Upper Body Injuries (UPI/A)

Gold, Spc. Brook Conley, Schofield Barracks

Women’s 50-meter Freestyle-Spinal Cord Injuries (T-SCI)

Gold, Spc. Kaitlyn Quinn, Fort Lewis

Silver, veteran Sandy Valdez

Men’s 50-meter Freestyle – UPI/A

Gold, retired Capt. Stephen Bortle

Silver, veteran William Swoveland

Bronze, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Timothy Millard, Fort Lewis

Men’s 50-meter Freestyle-Lower Body Injuries (LBI/A)

Gold, veteran Felix Correa

Silver, Staff Sgt. Carl Treen, Schofield Barracks

Bronze, Staff Sgt. James Maarsingh, Fort Lewis

Men’s 50-meter Freestyle – T-SCI

Gold, Master Sgt. Sean Elton, Fort Lewis

Women’s 100-meter Freestyle – Open

Gold, Spc. Angela Euson, Fort Lewis

Women’s 100-meter Freestyle – UPI/A

Gold, Spc. Brook Conley, Schofield Barracks

Women’s 100-meter Freestyle – T-SCI

Gold, Spc. Kaitlyn Quinn, Fort Lewis

Men’s 100-meter Freestyle-UPI/A

Gold, retired Capt. Stephen Bortle

Silver, veteran William Swoveland

Men’s 100-meter Freestyle-LBI/A

Gold, Staff Sgt. James Maarsingh, Fort Lewis

Women’s 50-meter Breaststroke-Open

Gold, Spc. Angela Euson, Fort Lewis

Women’s 50-meter Breaststroke-T-SCI

Gold, Spc. Kaitlyn Quinn, Fort Lewis

Men’s 50-meter Breaststroke-UPI/A

Gold, retired Capt. Stephen Bortle

Silver, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Timothy Millard, Fort Lewis

Bronze, veteran William Swoveland

Men’s 50-meter Breaststroke-LBI/A

Gold, Staff Sgt. James Maarsingh, Fort Lewis

Silver, veteran Felix Correa

Women’s 50-meter Backstroke–Open

Gold, Spc. Angela Euson, Fort Lewis

Women’s 50-meter Backstroke-UPI/A

Gold, Reservist Sgt. 1st Class Heather Moran

Women’s 50-meter Backstroke-T-SCI

Gold, Spc. Kaitlyn Quinn, Fort Lewis

Silver, veteran Sandy Valdez

Men’s 50-meter Backstroke-UPI/A

Gold, retired Capt. Stephen Bortle

Silver, veteran William Swoveland

Men’s 50-meter Backstroke-LBI/A

Gold, Staff Sgt. Carl Treen, Schofield Barracks

Silver, Staff Sgt. James Maarsingh, Fort Lewis

Category: Fitness, Health