Army Natural Resources team takes students on a virtual field trip

Hawaii State Department of Education

News Release

HONOLULU — Daniel K. Inouye Elementary students were treated to a special field trip into the Waianae Mountains via social media.

The Army’s Oahu Natural Resources team and outreach staff worked with the school’s librarian, Michelle Colte, to set up a live Periscope feed from the Waianae Mountains where staff and volunteers were planting over 350 native plants. The plants will improve habitat for the endangered species that the Army’s natural resources program protects within Makua Military Reservation.

New ways to learn

“Our school has been experimenting with different ways that kids can access information and share their learning,” Colte said. “We connected with the Army’s Natural Resources Program because of the unique terrain and the location of their project. We are unable to take 125 fourth graders to this area, so Periscope allows our kids to ask the experts questions and to see the plants close up.”

Students were able to submit questions to the field experts through the Periscope app. Fourth graders are currently learning about native plants and sustainability, which made the experience and opportunity to speak with subject matter experts relevant and engaging.

“Having this technology brings the lesson to life for our students, and they experience what we’re learning firsthand. It’s hard to get to certain places and be able to do this,” shared teacher Jerilynn Schaefer.

Daniel K. Inouye Elementary is located on Schofield Barracks and works with the U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii on partnership projects.

Get Involved

The Army protects endangered plants and animals throughout the Waianae and Koolau Mountains and has an active volunteer program. Outreach staff lead small-group service-learning trips to care for the native forest in remote locations. Contact outreach@oanrp.com or 656-7741 for more information

Category: Community