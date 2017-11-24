‘Tis the season Host of events to ring in the holidays

Karen A. Iwamoto

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii is kicking off the holiday season with its annual tree lighting ceremonies, here, and at Fort Shafter.

These community events celebrate a time of the year that has traditionally stood for peace, goodwill and fellowship.

“It our way of setting the tone for the holidays here,” said Aubrey Kiemnec, Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Special Events coordinator. “It’s definitely a fun event for the whole family.”

In addition to the lighting of the Christmas tree, there will also be free hot cocoa and cookies from Island Palm Communities, Christmas music from the 25th Infantry Division Band, and a chance for families to have their photos taken with Santa.

Also, winners of the annual Holiday Card Lane contest will be announced. Every year, various Army units and community organizations create giant holiday “cards” on 4-by-8-foot sheets of plywood that are then displayed on the grass median across from the U.S. Post Office on Schofield Barracks, and on the grass median across from the library on Fort Shafter. Holiday Card Lane will remain on display until Jan. 5

Tripler Army Medical Center is also hosting a tree lighting ceremony with Christmas crafts, games, a bouncy house and food trucks. Families there may also have their photo taken with Santa.

Information for the tree lighting ceremonies is as follows:

Schofield Barracks

5:30-7:30 p.m., Nov. 28

General’s Loop

Fort Shafter

5:30-7:30 p.m., Nov. 30

Palm Circle

TAMC

4-7:30 p.m., Nov. 30

Oceanside entrance and Regimental Park

Off-post events that celebrate the arrival of the holiday season include the following:

Honolulu City Lights

The Honolulu City Lights opens on Dec. 2 at Honolulu Hale. This annual event, which draws thousands of onlookers, features food, entertainment, arts and craft booths, keiki rides and other family activities.

The electric light parade starts at 6 p.m. at Aala Park and is scheduled to make its way down King Street, arriving at Honolulu Hale at 6:30 p.m. for the official lighting of the Christmas tree by Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell.

Here’s the schedule:

4 p.m. – Keiki rides and food booths open.

6 p.m. – Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony begins at Honolulu Hale, just as the parade steps off at ‘A‘ala Park, running down King Street

6:30 p.m. – Mayor Kirk Caldwell will illuminate the city’s 50-foot holiday tree on the front lawn and unveil the employee Christmas tree display and public wreath exhibit in the Honolulu Hale Courtyard.

7:30 p.m. – The evening is highlighted with a star-studded holiday concert near the Sky Gate, featuring 2017 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Male Vocalist of the Year Josh Tatofi.

Free parking is available in the city’s municipal lot. Go to www.honolulu.gov/csd for more information.

Visitors can stroll through the Christmas Wreath Display in Lane Gallery, enjoy the Holiday Concert at Sky Gate and have their photos taken with Santa in the Mission Memorial Auditorium. Also not to be missed is Santa’s Gingerbread House and Enchanted Forest Display in the Honolulu Hale Courtyard.

The festivities end at 11 p.m. Honolulu City Lights will be open, daily, from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on the Frank F. Fasi Civic Center Grounds, and will run through Jan. 1, 2018.

Kapolei City Lights

The Kapolei City Lights is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Kapolei Hale. The festivities include a parade along Fort Barrette Road and Kapolei Parkway. The tree lighting is at 7 p.m.

There will also be a street festival featuring food, entertainment and over 20 booths of arts and crafts at Kapolei Hale. Other family fun activities include appearances by Mickey and Minnie Mouse and opportunities to take photos with Santa.

Here’s the schedule:

4 p.m. – The free street festival begins on Ulu‘ōhi‘a Street fronting Kapolei Hale.

6 p.m. – The parade, on Kapolei Parkway, steps off at 6 p.m., at Fort Barrett Road and ends at Kealakapu Street.

7 p.m. – The tree lighting ceremony at Kapolei Hale begins, and a Hawaiian-style concert closes the evening.

Go inside Kapolei Hale for the community and city department tree display. For more details, call the Mayor’s Office of Culture and the Arts at (808) 768-6622.

