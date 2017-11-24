Wheeler Middle Schoolers walk in support of orphans

Olga Dolgopolova

Wheeler Middle School

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD — On a recent cloudy Thursday morning, seventh grade students at Wheeler Middle School spent a class period walking around the school field.

As students completed laps, teachers cheered them on in their efforts to raise awareness and money for a school in Sierra Leone.

Sierra International Academy seeks to provide equal access and quality education to orphans from the Ebola outbreak in 2014.

Learning endeavor

Students began learning about the day-to-day struggles that children around the world endure through their first quarter novel, A Long Walk to Water, by Linda Sue Park. The historical fiction depicts the stories of two characters living in Southern Sudan.

One story describes the hardships of Salva, a real life character who struggles to find survival during Sudan’s Civil War. The second story is about Nya, a fictional character, who spends eight hours a day walking to a well to collect water for her family. Although the two accounts portray different experiences of adversity, both center on the theme of perseverance and determination.

Prior to the walk-a-thon that took place in October, students raised money through flat donations. Trevor Gust, a seventh grade student, donated his personal piggy bank collection for the cause.

Students gathered money with the understanding that, regardless of the amount of money raised, collective action has the power to invoke dialogue and beget sustainable solutions for our communities. Through the project-curriculum approach, students are making learning meaningful by transferring the knowledge and skills they acquire to spaces outside of the classroom.

Gratitude and encouragement

The walk-a-thon was symbolic for the daily struggles that children around the world must endure to provide for basic needs. The seventh grade student body raised a total of $833.66. Students from Wheeler Middle and Sierra International Academy reciprocated gratitude and encouragement by exchanging poster-sized messages that they created together in groups.

Category: Community