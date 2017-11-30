2IBCT Sappers conduct demolitions training

Maj. Karen Roxberry

2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

Public Affairs

25th Infantry Division

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — U.S. Army Sappers specialize in a variety of military engineering duties that help friendly forces to move around the battlefield as well as to impede movement of the enemy.

On Oct. 30, Sappers assigned to Alpha Company, 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Bde. Combat Team, 25th Inf. Division, conducted demolitions training, here, to maintain and hone their wartime skills.

“Demolitions is one thing that sets us apart from the infantry on the battlefield,” said Capt. Thomas Malejko, commander for A Co., 65th BEB. “This is a baseline requirement for us to support the brigade.”

Training is executed through a series of qualification tables, which are designed to establish a common standard for skills and to provide preliminary and proficiency training.

“So we are conducting engineer qualifications, four and 12 today. Engineer qualification four is mandatory for the Soldiers of A Co. on a quarterly basis,” explained Malejko. “As part of this, each Soldier will take a demolitions test and then prime and lock C-4 and then tie it into a ring main, commonly referred to as a confidence shot.”

The confidence shot or blast helps build confidence in each Soldier to prime and initiate demolitions and helps give a baseline understanding of demolitions.

The second aspect of the training, engineer qualification 12, is designed to train squad- and platoon-sized elements on their skills required to fight and win. They are best executed in scenario.

“For the Soldiers of A Co., qualification 12 consisted of a live crater mission with a platoon-sized element where they execute three 40-pound shape charges followed by three 40-pound crater charges in one hole,” said Malejko. “This is a training mission where they would have to disable a road or line of communication.”

Sappers provide a critical component to fighting power for the brigade, and these continuous training events are vital to maintaining overall readiness.

“These are the hardest working Sappers on the island,” said Malejko. “They are trained and ready to fight and win when our nation call.”

