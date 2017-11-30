Gen. Abrams visits Taji

-
-
Staff Sgt. Williams T. Faucett and Spc. Dominik G. Parker, computer/detection systems repairers with the 536th Support Maintenance Company, 524th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 25th Sustainment Brigade brief Gen. Robert B. Abrams, commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command, during a visit, Nov. 16, in Taji, Iraq. (Courtesy photo)
-
-
Staff Sgt. Robert G. Alexander, Pfc. Jacob R. Weiler, and Pfc. Richard J. Thompson, small arms/artillery repairers with the 536th Support Maintenance Company, 524th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 25th Sustainment Brigade brief Gen. Robert B. Abrams, commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael A. Grinston, FORSCOM senior enlisted advisor, during a visit Nov. 16, in Taji, Iraq. (Courtesy photo)
