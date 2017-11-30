New exhibit remembers internment at KMC

U.S. Senate

HILO, Hawaii — U.S. Sen. Mazie K. Hirono joined the superintendent of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Cindy Orlando, to dedicate a new exhibit recounting the internment of Japanese Americans at the Kilauea Military Camp (KMC) during World War II.

More than 100 Japanese Americans were imprisoned at KMC – the largest incarceration site in Hawaii outside of Oahu.

“The internment of Japanese Americans during World War II was based on discrimination and racism, and when our country goes down this path, the outcome is never good. At a time when the president and his allies have escalated their rhetoric against Muslims and other racial and ethnic minorities, exhibits like this provide a necessary reminder of the consequences of hatred and division,” Hirono said. “I commend the National Park Service for creating this new exhibit, and encourage future park visitors to take the opportunity to learn about this dark chapter in American history.”

