Postal Service releases Hawaii-specific dates

HONOLULU — Now that everyone has survived the mad Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping rushes, Hawaii residents’ thoughts will soon turn to shipping.

The Postal Service is happy to assist its customers in that endeavor by providing suggested holiday mailing dates specific to Hawaii, news on extended holiday services, information about convenient self-service options and holiday mailing tips.

Suggested mailing dates

Below are the dates that the Postal Service suggests Hawaii residents mail their letters, cards and packages to give them the best chances of reaching their destinations by Christmas. Note that the dates apply to the mail received by each Post Office’s daily cutoff time.

The suggested mailing dates are Dec. 6 for first-class and Priority mail headed to international and overseas military destinations, and Dec. 15 for First-Class and Priority mail headed to the mainland.

Procrastinators have until Dec. 20 to send their holiday cheer to the mainland via expedited Priority Express shipping service.

From Hawaii to First-Class Priority & Priority Mail Express Mail

U.S. Mainland Dec 15 Dec 20

Hawaii Dec 21 Dec 22

Guam & Saipan Dec 13 Dec 19

American Samoa Dec 7 Dec 14

Military APOs & FPOs Dec 6 Dec 13

International Dec 6 Dec 13

Dates apply to mail received by each Post Office’s cutoff time.

Postal customers are asked to keep in mind that the above suggested mailing dates are not deadlines, implying that packages or letters will not arrive at their destinations if mailed after the listed dates. In fact, if normal holiday conditions prevail, chances are good that letters and packages sent shortly after the suggested dates will still make it to their destinations before Christmas.

Ultimately, uncontrollable factors such as mailing volumes and weather determine whether deliveries can be made early or on time.

No extended retail hours this year

We won’t be extending our hours of operation at any of our Hawaii Post Offices this holiday season. Instead, we’re encouraging our customers to take advantage of our 24-hour self-service kiosks and the online payment and pickup options at USPS.com.

Self Service Ship & Mail Centers

These convenient postal kiosks allow customers to purchase stamps, print and pay for postage for packages, and conduct other common transactions without the need to stand in line to see a mail clerk – an all-too-frequent necessity during holiday mailing season.

Perhaps most important, customers can access the Self Service Ship & Mail Centers 24/7, at times that are convenient to them. USPS Self Service Ship & Mail Centers are located in Hawaii outside or in the service lobbies of 15 Post Offices, in addition to one located inside the Safeway on Kapahulu Avenue on Oahu.

