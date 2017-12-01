Tropic Lightning names Career Counselor of Year

Staff Sgt. Heather A. Denby

25th Sustainment Brigade

Public Affairs

25th Infantry Division

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Do you have what it takes to keep Soldiers in the U.S. Army?

The choice to continue to serve in the military is more than signing a contract. It requires physical and mental readiness to uphold the standard, but it all starts with a visit to your retention office.

Three retention noncommissioned officers and four career counselors from across the 25th Infantry Division tested their mettle in standard setting during the Career Counselor of the Year competition Nov. 15-16, here.

“This competition identifies the best of the best from the Division,” said Sgt. Maj. Sam Shiraishi, 25th ID command career counselor. “The competitors are literally the cream of the crop, and competitions like this only make them better.”

More than a dozen career counselors from the installation supported the events.

The two-day competition included an Army Physical Fitness Test, eight Warrior Tasks, a 4-mile ruck march, a timed essay question and a military proficiency board.

The competition had two categories: retention and career counselor. Retention NCOs work at the company level. Career counselors attain a new military occupational specialty and operate at battalion and higher commands.

Winners Sgt. 1st Class Ricky Ichihara, career counselor for 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Division Artillery, and Staff Sgt. Shawn Brown, retention noncommissioned officer for the 1st Bn., 27th Inf. Regt., 2nd Brigade Combat Team, were recognized by 25th ID Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Hester and Shiraishi in an awards ceremony held Nov. 17 at the KoleKole Grill.

“It feels good to be recognized,” said Ichihara. “It means that something good came out of the preparation and studying that I put into it, but at the end of the day, it really means that I’ve made myself a better counselor for our Soldiers.”

Ichihara will represent the 25th ID during the U.S. Army Pacific Command Career Counselor of the Board, Jan. 24-25, on Fort Shafter.

