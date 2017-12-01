Warrior Inn takes first in Thanksgiving contest

Karen A. Iwamoto

Staff Writer

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — The Warrior Inn dining facility, managed by the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, is the winner of the 25th Infantry Division’s 2017 Commander’s Best Thanksgiving Competition.

The culinary staff from the Warrior Inn accepted the 25th ID Commanding General’s Cup at a ceremony, Nov. 22, at the Sustainment Bistro, here.

“We’re extremely proud,” said Chief Warrant Officer Kenneth Robertson, the 2nd IBCT food adviser. “We worked very hard for several months to make this happen. We held planning meetings, bounced different ideas around and coordinated with different agencies to make everything come together.”

Speaking of bouncing, as part of the Thanksgiving celebration, the 2nd IBCT brought in a rocket-themed bounce castle for the Soldiers’ children, and provided live entertainment via members of the 25th ID’s ha’a dance team.

“The ha’a team added a great touch,” Robertson said. “We had a traditional Thanksgiving menu, but we also had pig and prime rib. That might have helped as well.”

The Commander’s Best Thanksgiving Competition is a tradition that pits the Tropic Lightning Soldiers’ four brigades, which each manage their own dining facility, against each other as they compete to deliver the best in food, creativity and camaraderie.

The breakdown of this year’s competition is as follows:

•1st place: Warrior Inn, 2nd IBCT.

•2nd place: Bronco Café, 3rd Brigade Combat Team.

•3rd place: Wings of Lightning, 25th Combat Aviation Bde.

•4th place: Sustainment Bistro, 25th Sustainment Bde.

Category: News