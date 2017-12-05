Aspiring humanitarian provides inspiration through community service in a global health arena

Emily Yeh

Regional Health Command-Pacific Public Affairs

HONOLULU — As chief of the global health engagement section at Regional Health Command-Pacific, Lt. Col. Derek Licina is responsible for creating opportunities for the medical personnel, here, to support U.S. Army-Pacific and U.S. Pacific Command security cooperation efforts.

“We send teams of subject matter experts to various countries to help build health capability and increase capacity of both military and civilian partners,” said Licina.

That dedication to increasing health capacity in a global arena extends beyond his time on-duty.

Licina’s son, Austin, has also taken notice of his father’s work at RHC-P. Austin embraced his father’s lead and recently embarked on a community project to provide medical equipment to the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI).

“The project is to increase the capability of health care facilities in RMI through the donations of medical equipment via organizations on Oahu,” said Austin.

The final phase of the project took place in early November where 30 of Austin’s friends, Boy Scout Troop members, and family and work associates volunteered to assist with the loading of medical supplies for shipment. Between the work, and banter, Austin’s persistence and grit created a common community by helping another community.

Licina is proud of his son and hopes Austin’s inspiration becomes infectious.

More Online

To learn more about this project and to listen to Austin and his father talk about the experience, visit RHC-P’s podcast at https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/50211/aspiring-humanitarian-provides-inspiration-through-community-service-global-health-arena.

Category: Community Relations