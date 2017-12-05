DeCA rolls out Military Star card to commissaries

Defense Commissary Agency

Corporate Communications

FORT LEE, Virginia — The Defense Commissary Agency is rolling out acceptance of the Military Star card in all its stores to offer greater convenience to service members and their families and further strengthen funding of critical military quality of life programs, said Command Chief Master Sgt. Stuart Allison, DeCA senior enlisted adviser.

“Being able to use the Military Star card at the commissary is a big win for shoppers,” Allison said. “Having one convenient payment method specifically for the military community demonstrates the commitment DeCA and the exchanges have for meeting the needs of service members and families in the most cost-effective way possible to maximize the value of each benefit.”

Now active

The card’s acceptance now expands throughout commissaries worldwide for all branches of service. Benefits of the MILITARY STAR card include these:

Two points per dollar on purchases and a $20 gift card after 2,000 points earned.

One of the lowest APRs (11.24 percent) among retail-issued cards – no matter the cardholder’s credit score.

Fair and flexible terms, such as no annual, late or over-limit fees.

10 percent discount on first day of use, including at the commissary.

Reduced interest deployment plan with no payments required for eligible customers.

Commissaries will accept the card only as a form of payment, meaning that customers cannot get cash back from the card. Customers will need to visit an Exchange or MyECP.com to apply for a card, as well as make payments and redeem their points on eligible purchases.

While customers can earn reward points on commissary purchases, STAR card Rewards gift cards are not redeemable at the commissary.

Points of Contact

Customers with further questions about the card should contact the Military Star card Customer Contact Center at 1-877-891-7827 or visit MyECP.com.

Customers can go to https://commissaries.com/customer-service/faqs for STAR card FAQs.

Category: Community