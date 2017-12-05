Fort Shafter lights up with holiday spirit

FORT SHAFTER — The Army Hawaii community turns out for the Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at historic Palm Circle on Fort Shafter, Nov. 30. (U.S. Army photo by Karen A. Iwamoto, Oahu Publications)

Story and photos by
Karen A. Iwamoto
Staff Writer

FORT SHAFTER — The community, here, gathered for its annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at historic Palm Circle on Nov. 30.

The family friendly event, hosted by U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii and organized by the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, included free cookies and hot chocolate from Island Palm Communities and a visit from Santa.

Gen. Robert B. Brown, commander of U.S. Army-Pacific, and Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Jones, senior enlisted adviser, USARPAC, wished the crowd a happy and safe holiday season and congratulated the winners of the 2017 Holiday Lane Card contest.

The contest, in which various U.S. Army Hawaii units and organizations decorate 4-foot by 8-foot sheets of plywood, is a holiday tradition. This year’s second place winner was the 545th Transportation Company, 8th Special Troops Battalion, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, with a display paying homage to the Army watercraft.

Island Palm Communities won first place with its Hawaii-themed display depicting a palm tree decorated for Christmas on a sandy beach.

