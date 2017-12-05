Fort Shafter lights up with holiday spirit

Story and photos by

Karen A. Iwamoto

Staff Writer

FORT SHAFTER — The community, here, gathered for its annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at historic Palm Circle on Nov. 30.

The family friendly event, hosted by U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii and organized by the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, included free cookies and hot chocolate from Island Palm Communities and a visit from Santa.

Gen. Robert B. Brown, commander of U.S. Army-Pacific, and Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Jones, senior enlisted adviser, USARPAC, wished the crowd a happy and safe holiday season and congratulated the winners of the 2017 Holiday Lane Card contest.

The contest, in which various U.S. Army Hawaii units and organizations decorate 4-foot by 8-foot sheets of plywood, is a holiday tradition. This year’s second place winner was the 545th Transportation Company, 8th Special Troops Battalion, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, with a display paying homage to the Army watercraft.

Island Palm Communities won first place with its Hawaii-themed display depicting a palm tree decorated for Christmas on a sandy beach.

