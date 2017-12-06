Specialist gets reduced to E-3 for battery

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD — The 25th Infantry Division Staff Judge Advocate has provided the following courts-martial.

On Nov. 30, at a special court-martial convened, here, Spc. Kirk Giese, U.S. Army, was convicted by a military panel composed of officers and enlisted members, contrary to his pleas, of one specification of assault consummated by a battery in violation of Article 128, Uniform Code of Military Justice.

The accused was acquitted of one specification of communicating a threat and of two specifications of assault consummated by a battery in violation of Articles 134 and 128, UCMJ.

The members sentenced the accused to be reduced to the grade of E-3.

