TAMC Tip: Safe Toys & Gifts Month

December 7, 2017

No one chooses gifts with the intent to harm, but some popular children’s toys can cause serious injuries.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, nearly 252,000 toy-related injuries were treated in emergency rooms in 2014, and almost half of those injuries affected the head or face. In fact, about 1 in 10 children’s eye injuries treated in the ER trace back to toys.

Unfortunately, most of these injuries happen to children under age 15, so here are some important reminders :

  • Avoid purchasing toys with sharp, protruding or projectile parts.
  • Make sure children have appropriate supervision when playing with potentially hazardous toys or games that could cause an eye injury.
  • Along with sports equipment, give children the appropriate protective eyewear with polycarbonate lenses. Check with your eye doctor to learn about protective gear recommended for your child’s sport.
  • Keep toys that are made for older children away from younger children.
  • If your child experiences an eye injury from a toy, seek immediate medical attention from an ophthalmologist, i.e., an eye medical doctor.

