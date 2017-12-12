Free photos with Santa at the Mighty Mo

PEARL HARBOR — Santa is coming to town, and he’s making an early visit to the Battleship Missouri Memorial to take photos with all the good girls and boys.

The crew of the Mighty Mo will be decking out its pier to welcome jolly old Saint Nick, even building a special sleigh resembling the bow of the USS Missouri. Guests are invited to take photos with Santa using their own camera.

In addition, there will be ornament-decorating stations and savory seasonal treats made by Santa’s helpers. Hot refreshments will be available for purchase along with collectible stocking stuffers at the Battleshop.

Those wishing to explore the majestic Mighty Mo may purchase an admission ticket for entry onto the ship. The Battleship Missouri Memorial will be open for tours during its regularly scheduled hours on Dec. 22, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will be closed on Christmas Day.

St. Nick Event

When: 8 a.m. to noon, Friday, Dec. 22

Where: Battleship Missouri Memorial–Center Pier, Pearl Harbor/Ford Island,

Cost: Photos with Santa are free to the public. Admission to the Battleship Missouri Memorial is not required, but may be purchased at USSMissouri.org.

Access: Individuals without base access must enter through the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center and use the complimentary Battleship Missouri Memorial shuttle.

Category: Community