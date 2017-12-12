U.S. Army-Pacific honors its Soldiers

Story and photos by

Staff Sgt. Justin Silvers

U.S. Army-Pacific Public Affairs

FORT SHAFTER — U.S. Army-Pacific Soldiers, family and friends came together at historic Palm Circle, here, to pay homage to five Soldiers during a Celebration of Service ceremony, Dec. 6.

Maj. Gen. Bryan Suntheimer, USARPAC deputy commanding general National Guard, was the host of the ceremony, and thanked the Soldiers for their combined 110 years of dedication to the nation.

“I consider it one of my highest honors to thank and celebrate the service of (these) five exceptional leaders,” said Suntheimer. “Thank you for joining me in the celebration of these great Americans. They have done what few do – sacrificing their time and love to an organization that seeks to make our world better. May God bless each of you in the next chapter of your lives.”

Suntheimer highlighted the careers of the five Soldiers over the course of the ceremony, noting their distinguished accomplishments, deployments, awards and their future ambitions.

USARPAC’s Celebration of Service ceremony recognizes Soldiers for exemplary service to USARPAC and the nation as they get ready to transition into new careers. During the ceremony, Soldiers received awards and were presented with the U.S. Flag in honor of their service to the nation.

Retirees

Maj. Maria Doucettperry

Capt. LaTrisha Granston

Capt. Adam Holloway

Sgt. 1st Class Bret Traweek

Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Warhawk

Category: News