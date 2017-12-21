18th Medical Command focuses on readiness to meet mission

Staff Sgt. Luisito Brooks

18th Medical Command

(Deployment Support)

Public Affairs

FORT SHAFTER — The 18th Medical Command (Deployment Support) welcomed a new command sergeant major this summer.

Command Sgt. Maj. John E. Braham Jr. was entrusted with the responsibility by Col. Ann M. Sammartino, the 18th MEDCOM (DS) commander, to be the most senior enlisted adviser for the unit. The change of responsibility took place on historic Palm Circle, here.

Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Wrighton Jr. gave his thanks and bid farewell to the Soldiers and families of the 18th MEDCOM(DS).

With this new command team in place, the Pacific Knights seamlessly continue to focus on the readiness and training of the unit. They also continue to provide a major command and control element for medical resources in the Indo-Asia-Pacific Region.

The Soldiers and leaders of the 18th MEDCOM continue to support everything from combined exercises to providing personnel and coordinating support throughout the area. The Pacific Knights also concentrated on the improvement of individual Soldier and unit readiness.

Over the course of the year, the Pacific Knights visited more than a dozen countries in the Pacific with a variety of missions from medical training to advanced pre-deployment logistical readiness training.

Soldiers and leaders of the 18th MEDCOM participated in a Culminating Training Exercise (CTE) designed to challenge the unit’s ability to operate in multiple locations throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific Region.

As the 18th MEDCOM command team raised the unit’s level of readiness, it also devoted countless hours to improving the mental and physical readiness of each Soldier. This process included increasing the number of field training exercises (FTX), learning how to maintain and operate the equipment, reinforcing the physical readiness training program and providing essential resiliency training.

By supporting the Soldiers’ efforts to improve professional development, the unit marked an increase of Soldiers furthering their education. They also participated in a variety of competitive running races like the Army 10-Miler, the Spartan Race and many more, which increased their overall physical training score averages.

The Pacific Knights are currently developing training plans for the next year to ensure their Soldiers and leaders continue to be at the front of readiness and training.

