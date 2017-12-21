25th Combat Aviation Brigade remembers achievements in 2017

25th Combat Aviation Brigade Public Affairs

25th Infantry Division

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD — The 25th Combat Aviation Brigade participated in numerous exercises and training throughout 2017.

In late January, the 599th Transportation Brigade helped load out 25th CAB for Pacific Pathways 17-1 at Pearl Harbor. Also, 25th CAB units used Makua Valley as part of an air traffic control mission, and its UH-60 Black Hawks supported Cobra Gold 17 in Korat, Thailand.

Cobra Gold is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region.

In May, a team of culinary troops from 2nd Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment took home the Department of the Army’s 49th annual Philip A. Connelly Award in the category of Active Duty Field Kitchen Feeding. The award was given during the Military Food Service Awards dinner in Chicago.

“(These) culinary specialists continuously set the standard in outstanding food service and support of the mission and troops of 25th Combat Aviation Brigade,” said Col. Kenneth D. Chase, commander, 25th CAB.

Two Black Hawks and a Chinook helicopter from the CAB helped U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii fight a wildfire in early June. The helos were capable of dropping 660 and 2,000 gallons of water over the Waianae Mountain Range.

“As a member of the Oahu community, the 25th CAB takes great pride in being able to assist the surrounding area in times of crisis,” said Maj. Robert I. Sickler III, the 25th CAB executive officer.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Philip MacArthur, a CH-47 Chinook pilot of 3rd Battalion, 25th Avn. Regt., won the title as I Corps Best Warrant Officer.

MacArthur said, “I’m very proud. … One thing that really helped from my previous experience was marksmanship, really anything to do with weapons,” as well as training and experience from the Rangers, he added.

The CAB wrapped up the year hosting the Regional Aviation Operations Symposium. Soldiers from the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam attended, and the partnership focused on building partnerships throughout the Pacific.

