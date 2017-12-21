599th Tran. Bde. moves cargo, equipment in timely fashion

Story and photo by

Donna Klapakis

599th Transportation Brigade Public Affairs

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD — The 599th Transportation Brigade headed into 2017 at an all-out sprint.

Immediately after the holidays, the brigade began uploading 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division cargo for the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, onto the USNS Brittin, from Jan. 3-8 at Pearl Harbor.

Preparation for the JRTC move had begun before the holidays with staging at Pearl Harbor, the Schofield Barracks motor pool, and the Multiple Deployment Facility, here. The 599th was able to team up for the move with its total force integration counterpart, the 1394th Transportation Brigade from Camp Pendleton, California.

“This collective training event provided us an opportunity to employ all elements of the brigade,” said Col. James Smith, then 599th commander. “We did our best to replicate a contingency operation, including the strict use of our deployable brigade standard communications package to command and control the operations.”

Later in January, the 599th went back to Pearl Harbor for another move, from Jan. 23-23, sending 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th ID, cargo and equipment out for Operation Pacific Pathways 17-1 exercises.

This movement was delayed for about a week when the ship originally scheduled to conduct the move experienced maintenance issues while en route to Hawaii. Military Sealift Command quickly activated the USNS Fisher, which was homeported in Bremerton, Washington.

“Despite all of the problems with a ship that broke down, late arrival, constrained timelines and ship mechanical problems, the mission was accomplished,” said Carlos Tibbetts, 599th terminal operations chief.

From April 4-6, the 599th and partners discharged the USNS Benavidez at Pearl Harbor for the 2nd IBCT redeployment after three months’ training at JRTC.

Traffic management specialist John Manahane headed up the operation for the 599th terminals section.

“Everyone there displayed a great team effort to its maximum extent,” Manahane said. “It’s important to highlight the joint effort that was ongoing throughout the exercise, from the personnel at Navy’s Fleet Logistic Center Pearl Harbor, to the Navy cargo handling battalion, to subordinate battalions, to Soldiers and civilians from the 599th and the 25th Infantry Division.”

From June 10-13, the 599th conducted back-to-back, 24-hour port operations at Pearl Harbor. During this move the M/V Ocean Jazz came already loaded from Tacoma, Washington, so port operators had to first offload and redistribute cargo to upload 25th ID cargo and equipment for shipment. When the Ocean Jazz was finally loaded and departed on June 13, the USNS Fisher moved in, and transporters immediately began discharging Pacific Pathways 17-1 cargo and equipment.

On June 29, the brigade held a combined change of command and responsibility ceremony on board the Battleship Missouri Memorial at Ford Island. During the ceremony, Col. Michael S. Knapp assumed command of the brigade from Col. James M. Smith, and Command Sgt. Maj. Rufus J. Lewis assumed responsibility from Command Sgt. Maj. William E. Funcheon.

On Aug. 16, the 599th and partners uploaded 25th CAB cargo and equipment onto the M/V Jean Anne at Pearl Harbor for shipment to National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California.

The end of September brought back-to-back uploads at Kalaeloa Barber’s Point from Sept. 28-Oct 1. The first vessel was the M/V Ocean Giant en route to Northeast Asia, and the second was the M/V Liberty Peace to Southwest Asia.

October continued to be a busy month for the brigade, with two additional moves at Pearl Harbor.

On Oct. 10, 25th CAB cargo and equipment, which had shipped out on Aug. 16, returned from NTC onboard the Jean Anne. The Jean Anne sailed to Honolulu from San Diego, California, where it had picked up the shipment from the 834th Trans. Battalion, headquartered in Concord, California.

Oct. 29-31, the 599th and partners discharged cargo and equipment from the M/V Ocean Jazz. After 18 stops in seven different countries, the Ocean Jazz made its last stop in Hawaii in support of Operation Pacific Pathways 17-2/3.

As 2017 closes, the brigade prepares for upcoming moves in the New Year.

