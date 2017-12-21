‘Broncos’ charge hard and succeed during busy 2017

Story and photos by

Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon

3rd Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs

25th Infantry Division

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — For the Soldiers and family members of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, “Broncos,” 25th Infantry Division, 2017 was a year full of accomplishments.

In January, Bronco culinary specialists kicked off the year with a new competition that put their Soldier and culinary skills to the test.

“The mission of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team Quarterly Top Chef Competition is to continually raise the standards of culinary excellence and professionalism,” said Master Sgt. Orland Akins, senior culinary management noncommissioned officer, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd BCT, 25th ID.

Also in January, Spc. Anthony Kemp, an intelligence analyst assigned to Co. D, 29th Bde. Engineer Battalion, 3rd BCT, received an award for providing lifesaving aid to a Wahiawa resident who had been attacked by a dog.

Kemp helped to separate the dog from the victim’s leg, applied a tourniquet to stop the victim’s bleeding and kept the victim calm until the emergency medical technicians arrived, according to 1st Lt. Joseph Salmento, Co. D, 29th BEB.

Sgt. Brenton Grierson, chaplain assistant, 29th BEB, was named Division Chaplain Assistant Noncommissioned Officer of the Year in February.

“I selected him as the top NCO to represent 3rd BCT because I trusted and believed in his ability and intelligence to do well,” said Sgt. 1st Class Midine Beauvais, 3rd BCT chaplain assistant. “Sgt. Grierson is one of my most dedicated NCO chaplain assistants in the brigade.”

Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, participated in the Kaala Elementary School Career Day in February.

“We explained about general military life and being successful in the military, as well as salary and benefits associated with the military,” said 1st Lt. Colin Hauer, a signal officer assigned to 3rd Sqdn., 4th Cav. Regt. “For our community partnership, the kids interact with us and build trust and confidence with the U.S. military.”

Soldiers assigned to 2nd Bn., 27th Inf. Regt., “Wolfhounds,” supported Fitness Fun Day inside the Hugh Yoshida Stadium at Leilehua High School in March.

“We have our military partners from Schofield Barracks to come and help the children to make sure that they get to their different groups, to make sure that they’re doing OK, to make sure that they’re staying hydrated and just have a fun day for everyone here,” said Linda Willoughby, a parent community network coordinator for Leilehua High School.

In April, Soldiers throughout the Bronco Brigade executed the Expert Infantry Badge competition.

“The goal of the EIB training and test is to provide a higher state of readiness by having Soldiers competent in core infantry tasks,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffery Johnson, operations NCO in charge, 3rd BCT.

Comanche Troop, 3rd Sqdn., 4th Cav. Regt., performed a series helocast operations with Marine and Army helicopters during the month of May.

“It’s a great opportunity to work with the Coast Guard and the Marines,” said 1st Sgt. Daniel Moss, senior enlisted adviser, Comanche Troop, 3rd Sqdn., 4th Cav. Regt. “Trying to understand each other’s (techniques, tactics and procedures), and that way we can work together in the future, we understand each other, and we understand what we require of each other for easier planning and operations in the future.”

Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Bn., 35th Inf. Regt., conducted an air assault with Airmen to help test the latest aerial gunship support at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows in June.

“The training objectives are primarily for the AC-130J and the Apache helicopters,” said 1st Lt Marvin Woods, a platoon leader assigned to Co. A, 2nd Bn., 35th Inf. Regt. “The ground force is facilitating the scenario in which Air Force Joint Terminal Attack Controllers can utilize aerial assets.”

Throughout June and July the Bronco Brigade conducted Lightning Kokua, a maneuver exercise with mortar, artillery and helicopter gunships during a fire support coordination exercise at Pohakuloa Training Area on the Big Island.

Second Lt. Victor Perez, a fire support officer assigned to 3rd Bn., 7th Field Artillery Regt., said the FCX “allows us to practice with our maneuver element and also be able to deconflict measures such as coordination and indirect fires.”

At the beginning of August, the Broncos represented the Army during the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal in the Solomon Islands.

“Today, we remember the many Soldiers who lost their lives in the Battle of Guadalcanal, and the surrounding islands Tulagi and Savo,” said Manasseh Sogavare, the prime minister of the Solomon Islands. “These men fought with much bravery, however, in the harsh jungles of Guadalcanal.”

A series of live-fire exercises, called Bronco Strike, was held throughout the Battle Area Complex in September.

“Our companies conducted attacks against fortified enemy positions. To accomplish this, they will incorporate artillery and mortars, attack aviation and direct fires to suppress, breach and clear the objectives,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Disque, senior enlisted adviser, 2nd Bn., 35th Inf. Regt.

In October, the brigade tested its mettle in several training areas on Oahu in the annual exercise Lightning Forge.

“The best thing about Lightning Forge is it’s a combined exercise; it’s not just (3rd IBCT),” said Col. Robert M. Ryan, commander, 3rd BCT. “We have the division staff, Sustainment Bde., (Combat Aviation Brigade), 196th Inf. Bde., DIVARTY (Division Artillery) and 2nd Bde. out here, and that allows us to get better and learn more through shared knowledge.”

During the same month, it was announced that then-Spc. Hazen Ham, assigned to 2-35th Inf., won the Best Warrior Competition and was named the Army’s 2017 Soldier of the Year.

The Bronco Brigade family helped serve Thanksgiving meals, in conjunction with Surfing the Nations, to the local Wahiawa community.

The brigade is now preparing for training and loading of equipment for its Joint Readiness Training Center rotation next year at Fort Polk, Louisiana. The Broncos aim to open the New Year by successfully completing JRTC.

