Pacific Signal fully engages community

311th provides tactical, strategic comms and support across region

Liana Kim

311th Signal Command (Theater) Public Affairs

FORT SHAFTER — As a tropical sun sets on 2017, Pacific Signal leaders reflect on the achievements of our active component Soldiers, Army Reservists and civilians of the 311th Signal Command (Theater).

Dynamic teams of this multi-component command continued to achieve milestones for the Army signal community while supporting readiness exercises and volunteering in their local communities.

Driven by a personal goal to help those in need, Sgt. 1st Class Anastasia Doctor, G3 Current Operations noncommissioned officer and Equal Opportunity representative of the 311th SC(T), led donation drives to gather clothing and shoes for homeless families, delivered leftover food after unit functions to those living on the streets, and answered requests from the children for holiday gifts. She believes everyone deserves to experience the spirit of Christmas.

Doctor was recognized by Hawaii State Governor David Ige for her philanthropy during the Military Affairs Council, May 5, during which Ige issued a proclamation formally identifying the month of May as Hawaii Military Appreciation Month.

“The Military Service members assigned here in Hawai‘i are a lot more than Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, Airmen or Guardsmen; they are family, ‘ohana,” said Military Affairs Liaison Thomas Lee. “Recognition of our service members by proclamation has great meaning beyond the paper it is written upon and signatures it bears.”

After her son was born with a rare birth defect, Staff Sgt. Maira Carrier, Strength Management NCO with the 311th SC(T) G1, and her husband Brandon Sr., sent a proclamation to the Governor’s office to recognize July 30th as Gastroschisis Awareness Day in Hawaii as it is nationally. The Governor signed the proclamation and the Carriers organized a 5K walk/run for the Oahu community to raise awareness about this birth defect. Participants wore lime green attire and lime green ribbons to support Gastroschisis awareness.

The summer brought an exciting opportunity for Soldiers of the 307th Expeditionary Signal Battalion who transported their tactical equipment and deployed from Helemano Military Reservation, Hawai’i to Kodiak, Alaska. There they supported an ongoing Missile Defense Agency mission, enabling an Air Defense Artillery Battery to perform flight test simulations.

In the fall, Signal leadership teams from across the Pacific and industry partners of the global Signal community gathered on Oahu for Pacific Signal Week, Sept. 18-22, to celebrate the 157th birthday of the Army Signal Corps and focus on improving secure communications.

Attendees received updates and guidance from Army Chief Information Officer Lt. Gen. Bruce Crawford and other senior Signal leaders, browsed new equipment at Technology Day, and participated in leadership development and team-building activities.

Soldiers and civilians of the 311th also hosted two semiannual Project Synchronization Reviews this year, during which communicators continued to align their efforts to improve the secure network for the warfighter. The two-day events, led by the 311th commander and U.S. Army Pacific G6, Brig. Gen. Larry Thoms, began with a forum to discuss the status of various projects and included breakout sessions for officers and enlisted leaders.

The command supported U.S. Army-Pacific’s Pacific Pathways campaign by providing help desk support and tactical satellite communication platforms for nearly a dozen joint and combined military exercises throughout the Asia-Pacific region, including Cobra Gold in Thailand; Key Resolve and Ulchi Freedom Guardian in South Korea; Balikatan in the Philippines; and Yama Sakura and Keen Edge in Japan.

“In this dynamic theater with many moving pieces, we are asking a lot of our Soldiers and leaders – to be flexible and prepared,” Thoms said during the Signal Forum at Sgt. Smith Theater, Schofield Barracks, as part of Pacific Signal Week. “To set yourself apart, be that team player who always seeks to help and build others. Be a selfless leader.”

