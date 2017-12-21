RHC-P reflects upon 2017 accomplishments

Regional Health Command-Pacific

Public Affairs

HONOLULU — Regional Health Command-Pacific reflects upon major accomplishments celebrated this year in support of its mission of providing combatant commanders with medically ready forces and ready medical forces to conduct health service support in all phases of military operation.

The Department of Defense’s new electronic health record, dubbed MHS GENESIS, was successfully deployed at Madigan Army Medical Center on Oct. 21. MHS (military health system) GENESIS integrates inpatient and outpatient solutions that connect medical and dental information across the continuum of care, from point of injury to the military treatment facility. This includes garrison, operational and en route care, increasing efficiencies for beneficiaries and health care professionals.

According to a DOD Healthcare Management System Modernization factsheet, when fully deployed, MHS GENESIS will support the availability of electronic health records for more than 9.4 million DOD beneficiaries and approximately 205,000 Military Health System personnel globally.

Madigan, one of the largest military hospitals on the West Coast, opened the Department of Defense’s first Center for Autism, Resources, Education and Services (CARES) at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, in Washington state on Aug. 9.

The center is a joint installation partnership between Madigan and the JBLM Armed Forces Community Service, which focuses on providing patient-centered care for military children with autism and their families. Eligible patients receive occupational, physical and speech therapy, Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA), Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) Systems Navigation, Child Youth School Services (CYSS), respite care and more.

The region also co-hosted the sixth annual Behavioral Health Summit, Sept. 7-8, at Tripler Army Medical Center’s Kyser Auditorium, gathering together mental health professionals from the Pacific region to discuss best practices, emerging treatments, research topics and approaches to care to help military families and veterans on their journey toward lifelong resilience.

A Madigan subordinate unit, the California Medical Detachment from the Presidio of Monterey, began pediatrics and family medicine care in the newly opened Major General William H. Gourley Clinic VA-DOD Outpatient Clinic, located in Seaside, California.

The facility, which conducted a ribbon cutting Aug. 3, treats military veterans of the Monterey peninsula military community, along with the family medicine and pediatrics TRICARE Prime patients. At the clinic, the Veterans Administration’s health care system and the Army’s Patient Centered Medical Home model work in harmony, emphasizing health partnerships between patient and provider.

RHC-P also held the Pacific Warrior Trials at Schofield Barracks. During the weeklong competition, which concluded Nov. 10, about 80 wounded, ill or injured Soldiers and veterans from the Pacific region trained and competed in eight adaptive sporting events ranging from swimming, track, field, shooting, archery, cycling, sitting volleyball and wheelchair basketball.

At the Army level, RHC-P took second place overall in the Army’s Best Medic Competition, which concluded Oct. 29 at Camp Bullis, Texas, hosted by the U.S. Army Medical Command and the U.S. Army Medical Department Center and School.

This year’s competition included 28 teams and was designed to physically and intellectually challenge medics in a simulated tactical environment. The region was represented by 2nd Lt. Adam Schafer, 65th Medical Brigade, and Sgt. Ryan Harpster, Bassett Army Community Hospital at the U.S. Army Best Medic team event alongside other two-person Army medic teams.

RHC-P also hosted various high-level distinguished visitors to the region, which included the Second Lady of the United States, the Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, and the Army Surgeon General. During these visits, RHC-P personnel were able to emphasize many of the outstanding programs, award-winning initiatives and staff members that make up the region.

Throughout the year, RHC-P medical personnel also projected global health engagements and humanitarian missions for Nepal, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Palau, Vietnam, Cambodia, China and Mongolia.

For more information on or top news stories from RHC-P, visit www.army.mil/rhcpacific or visit the command's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RegionalHealthCommandPacific.

