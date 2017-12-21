‘Warrior Brigade’ closes out successful year

Maj. Karen Roxberry

2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

Public Affairs

25th Infantry Division

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — The 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, “Warrior Brigade,” 25th Infantry Division, kicked off an intense year, transforming into Task Force Warrior, comprised of United Kingdom Coalition partners, National Guard Soldiers, Marines and Airmen and executing a monthlong rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) in Fort Polk, Louisiana, one of most challenging and stressful training exercises the U.S. Army has to offer.

“What has impressed me the most is our ability to integrate not only Marines and Airmen, but also our United Kingdom Coalition partners,” said Col. Anthony Lugo, commander of 2nd IBCT. “While we all come from different cultures, we are all focused on achieving the same results.”

After successful completion of their JRTC rotation, the brigade executed intense de-centralized operations: participating in theater security cooperation exercises in the Pacific Region, training future Army leaders at Cadet Summer Training in Fort Knox, Kentucky, and returning back to Fort Polk, Louisiana, to serve as opposing forces for JRTC rotation 17-07.5.

Whether training at home station here on Schofield Barracks or in the harsh Australian Outback, the Warrior Brigade utilized every event as an opportunity to sustain its readiness by executing individual and collective training.

“Training events like this are incredible opportunities for Tropic Lightning battalions to capitalize on, as they offer a monthlong opportunity to solely focus on training for war,” said Maj. Ryan Case, operations officer for 1st Battalion, 21st Inf. Regiment.

On July 24, four children from the Holy Family Home Orphanage in Osaka, Japan, arrived at the Honolulu International Airport to stay with host families of Wolfhounds from 1st and 2nd Battalions of the 27th Inf. Regt., carrying on a 60-year tradition stemming from World War II.

In August, the brigade experienced significant leadership change, bidding farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. T.J. Holland and welcoming Command Sgt. Maj. Sean Horval as the brigade senior enlisted adviser in a change of responsibility ceremony, here, on Weyand Field.

The Warrior Brigade continuously embraced its partnership with the 1st Bn., 151st Inf. Regt. of the Indiana National Guard under the Army’s Associated Units Pilot Program, which pairs a Reserve or Guard unit with an active duty unit to increase the readiness across the Army as a total force. The brigade implemented ways to make their pairing excel through staff exchanges, as well as capitalizing on premier training ranges and schools, such as the Jungle Operations Training Center, here on Schofield Barracks, and the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Camp Atterbury, Indiana.

Throughout the year, the brigade also executed several intense validation and deployment readiness exercises around Oahu, as well as on the Pohakuloa Training Area on the island of Hawaii.

Soldiers and family members of the Warrior Brigade remained committed to an over 10-year partnership with the communities of the Leeward Coast of Oahu, participating in disaster preparedness fairs, beach cleanups, holiday parades and numerous mentorship events in the local schools.

“It’s rewarding knowing we set great examples for the Army in the local communities and, most importantly, that we show the community that we are not just Soldiers, but people who can share common interests,” said Sgt. John Nunez, a volunteer and medic assigned to the 225th Bde. Support Bn.

As the Warrior Brigade continues to train to fight and win anywhere the nation calls, we would like to thank the families for their support. Without our families, none of these accomplishments would have been possible.

