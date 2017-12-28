A New Year brings New Hope

Abby Hall

Contributing Writer

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — At the end of every December, we all start to consider the coming year. It is new, unknown, untouched and full of possibilities.

It seems so shiny and inviting. The potential it offers seems to mesmerize us into believing that it holds some rich reward or a fulfilled dream for each of us.

For some of us, it might. For some of us, it might contain some unforeseen sadness or difficulty; yet, despite that possibility, we feel lucky enough to bet our hand is the winning hand.

Even though some of us may encounter difficulties in the coming year, we can still face the year with hope and joy in our minds and attitudes. In doing so, we might even alter the circumstances, the outcome or the severity of how they affect us.

Some think the notion of New Year’s resolutions is odd or silly. I think it is beautiful.

Obviously, I am not so naïve to believe that all resolutions are realistic. Some may not even be within the power of the one making them. And some people are unwilling to exercise the discipline required for their resolutions.

We all know that the majority of New Year’s resolutions will fail, fail greatly and fail quickly. So why in the name of all that is good would I believe that this is beautiful?

It is beautiful to me because it indicates that the desire for, and the recognition of hope, is hardwired into us each. We all crave it and seek it, and we recognize it when it appears. Each New Year and the countless resolutions that come with it are a representation of that.

Newness is enticing. It is enchanting because it is the opportunity for something better. New has no scars. New has no mistakes. New has no regrets. New has no pain. New has no ugly.

New offers hope, mercy and new beginnings. We even see this theme in Scripture. We find one example in the book of Lamentations, a book about a people who had nothing going for them. They were defeated in life, literally. They were captives in their own land. Despite their circumstances, in their darkest moment, they looked for hope.

Even more astounding than their desire for it, is their insistence that it was coming. They knew that each day was new, and newness offered opportunity. They would not be caught in their circumstances forever.

“Through the Lord’s mercies, we are not consumed, because his compassions fail not. They are new every morning; great is Your faithfulness. ‘The Lord is my portion,’ says my soul, ‘therefore I will hope in Him!’” (Lamentations 3:22-24, NKJV).

I realize that most of us are not in a situation as drastic as the people of Lamentations, but we can still learn from them. The New Year offers us hope and a new beginning. But we need not wait for each New Year.

One of my favorite movies, which is one of the greatest “chick flicks” of all time, is “Anne of Green Gables.” There is a line in the movie that says, “Tomorrow is fresh, with no mistakes in it.” How simply inspiring!

We could learn to look at every day with that same hope. The very idea of a new beginning is an inspiration. Newness can revive us, and sometimes, it can heal us.

May the New Year bring you joy. May you choose to look at it with hope, and may you do the same each day after.

Category: Footsteps in Faith, Standing Columns