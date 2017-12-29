Soldiers in Hawaii build Strong Bonds

Story and photos by

Staff Sgt. Heather A. Denby

25th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs

25th Infantry Division

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — As the holidays approach, Soldiers from the 25th Sustainment Brigade were reminded of one of their most precious gifts this season: family.

Twenty-eight Soldiers within the brigade dedicated three days toward strengthening their relationship with their spouse during Strong Bonds Couples Training held Dec. 20-22 in Waikiki.

Strong Bonds is a unit-based, chaplain-led program, which assists commanders in building individual resiliency by strengthening the Army family.

“Just like anything else in the military, relationships require work. You have to work to effectively communicate and keep the love alive,” said Capt. Brian Hargis, the 25th Sust. Bde. chaplain. “As Soldiers, it can be extremely challenging to dedicate the much-needed time to focus on marriage. It requires intentionality to construct a foundation that will afford relationships to weather the storms of life – especially in the military.”

“Yet, the time invested can pay dividends when those Soldiers are called upon to fulfill their wartime duties,” he said. “Because of the skills they learned in Strong Bonds training, they have a greater chance of success in marriage.”

During the 12 hours of Strong Bonds training and practical exercises, Soldiers and their spouses learned about communication styles and timing effective communication, understanding personality, demonstrating appreciation, getting rid of destructive behaviors and managing triggers by assuming goodwill.

“It’s wonderful to see that the Army is committed to encouraging its military families to thrive,” said Kristen Barger, whose husband recently redeployed.

The couple is expecting their third child in February.

The couples closed out Strong Bonds training with a 90-minute yoga session on the beach.

“Yoga helps couples with connection,” said Abbie Burkhart, the group’s yoga instructor and a military spouse. “It helps them meet in a safe space where they don’t have to talk and can just be with each other. It also helps a person focus inward and connect with who they are, so they can bring more authenticity to their relationship.”

Soldiers interested in attending a Strong Bonds retreat are encouraged to contact their unit chaplain for more information on upcoming events.

Category: Community