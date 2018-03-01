205th MI competes for Best Warrior Competition

Sgt. Shameeka R. Stanley

500th Military Intelligence Brigade

Public Affairs

FORT SHAFTER — After a week of mental and physical challenges, noncommissioned officers and Soldiers assigned to 205th Military Intelligence Battalion, 500th MI Brigade-Theater, gave their all as they competed and battled it out to be the No. 1 in the battalion’s Best Warrior Competition, or BWC, here, Feb. 1-9.

The competition had a total of eight competitors – five NCOs and four Soldiers – competing to be titled the Best Warrior winners.

Sgt. Jennifer Reeves and Spc. Brady Rogotzke, both assigned to B Company, came out on top. They were announced the 205th MI Bn. BWC winners during an award ceremony held at Richardson Theater, here, Feb. 12.

Reeves, a signals intelligence analyst and a Floral City, Florida, native, was excited over the announcement.

“I feel great! I feel like all of the competitors pushed themselves really hard. We all wanted to win. I’m just happy that I was able to win,” said Reeves. “I trained and went to the gym six to seven days a week after physical training, even on the weekends. I made sure to study.”

The seven-day competition began with the Army Physical Fitness Test, or APFT, which consisted of push-ups, sit-ups and a 2-mile run. The three events measured Soldiers’ physical abilities through strength, endurance and cardio.

As the competitors continued the weeklong competition, they competed in a whirlwind of situational training and endurance-based events at a rapid pace.

All competitors participated in a variety of events from a land and night navigation, an obstacle course, a mystery event, a 12-mile ruck march, a stress shoot, combatives, a gas chamber, an M-4 rifle disassembly and reassembly, an essay and a board appearance.

The events came in mostly rapid succession with a bit of chow or a night’s rest in between them. Every event in the competition was designed and executed in a way that kept the competitors challenged, as their mental and physical determination pushed them through each event.

Rogotzke, a signals intelligence analyst and an Owatonna, Minnesota, native, had the mindset that as long as he gave his best efforts, he would be content with the outcome.

“It was tough; it was a lot of competition throughout the whole thing, which I expected,” said Rogotzke. “If I felt myself getting tired, I had to keep going. I knew if I stopped, whether I was rucking or running, someone could catch me. … I just kept going; otherwise, I could lose that potential first place.”

Although Reeves and Rogotzke didn’t win first place in every event, they were able to consistently push their way through to the No. 1 spot.

Staff Sgt. Lin Hong, security operations NCO in charge, and Staff Sgt. Paul M. Peterson, operations NCO, 205th MI Bn, were very influential to the Reeves and Rogotzke success in the competition.

Peterson, the sponsor for Reeves and Rogotzke, encouraged them to keep their head in the game and not give up during the competition.

He said, “As long as you want it, you can do a lot. They both wanted it.”

Peterson added, “I take it personally; they reflect who I am. I am happy for them.”

Reeves and Rogotzke will move up to the brigade level BWC in hopes of winning and moving on to the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command BWC, and then possibly to the Department of the Army competition.

