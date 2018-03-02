Tripler Army Medical Center advises, “If the water is brown, stay out!”

Periods of heavy rain have led to increased runoff into pools of water causing brown water at various beaches across the island of Oahu.

Brown water advisories are then frequently issued by the Hawaii State Department of Health to remind the public to avoid dirty water as this water may be contaminated.

The public is also advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals and associated flood debris.

Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff; however, again, if the water is brown stay out.

Continue to practice good personal hygiene and follow-up with your primary care physician if you have any health concerns.

