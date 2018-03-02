Partnering with community schools

-
-
Sgt. 1st Class Mitchell D. Tull, an electronic maintenance supervisor assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater supports Iroquois Point Elementary School career day event Feb. 21 in Ewa Beach, Hawaii.
Tull spoke with 6th grade students about what it is like to be a Soldier in the U.S. Army. He also encouraged the students to work hard in school no matter what career they decide to pursue. (Courtesy Photo)
-
-
Sgt. 1st Class Mitchell D. Tull, an electronic maintenance supervisor assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater supports Iroquois Point Elementary School career day event Feb. 21 in Ewa Beach, Hawaii.
Tull spoke with 6th grade students about what it is like to be a Soldier in the U.S. Army. He also encouraged the students to work hard in school no matter what career they decide to pursue. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Shameeka R. Stanley, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater, Public Affairs).
-
-
Sgt. 1st Class Mitchell D. Tull, an electronic maintenance supervisor assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater supports Iroquois Point Elementary School career day event Feb. 21 in Ewa Beach, Hawaii.
Tull spoke with 6th grade students about what it is like to be a Soldier in the U.S. Army. He also encouraged the students to work hard in school no matter what career they decide to pursue. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Shameeka R. Stanley, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater, Public Affairs).
-
-
Sgt. 1st Class Mitchell D. Tull, an electronic maintenance supervisor assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater supports Iroquois Point Elementary School career day event Feb. 21 in Ewa Beach, Hawaii.
Tull spoke with 6th grade students about what it is like to be a Soldier in the U.S. Army. He also encouraged the students to work hard in school no matter what career they decide to pursue. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Shameeka R. Stanley, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater Public Affairs).
-
-
Sgt. 1st Class Mitchell D. Tull, an electronic maintenance supervisor assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater supports Iroquois Point Elementary School career day event Feb. 21 in Ewa Beach, Hawaii.
Tull spoke with 6th grade students about what it is like to be a Soldier in the U.S. Army. He also encouraged the students to work hard in school no matter what career they decide to pursue. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Shameeka R. Stanley, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater, Public Affairs).
-
-
Sgt. 1st Class Mitchell D. Tull, an electronic maintenance supervisor assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater supports Iroquois Point Elementary School career day event Feb. 21 in Ewa Beach, Hawaii.
Tull spoke with 6th grade students about what it is like to be a Soldier in the U.S. Army. He also encouraged the students to work hard in school no matter what career they decide to pursue. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Shameeka R. Stanley, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater, Public Affairs).
-
-
Sgt. 1st Class Mitchell D. Tull, an electronic maintenance supervisor assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater supports Iroquois Point Elementary School career day event Feb. 21 in Ewa Beach, Hawaii.
Tull spoke with 6th grade students about what it is like to be a Soldier in the U.S. Army. He also encouraged the students to work hard in school no matter what career they decide to pursue. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Shameeka R. Stanley, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater, Public Affairs).
Tags: 500th Military Intelligence Brigade, featured, full-image, school, School Liaison Office
Category: Community, Community Relations